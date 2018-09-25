

James Blake retired from pro tennis in 2013. (Molly Riley/Reuters) (MOLLY RILEY)

The New York police officer who wrongfully detained and handcuffed former tennis pro James Blake in a case of mistaken identity in September 2015 has failed in his effort to sue the former world No. 4 player for defamation.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods dismissed a lawsuit filed by the officer, James Frascatore, alleging that Blake had defamed him “as a racist and a goon” in his 2017 book, “Ways of Grace,” which recounts his detainment in front of New York’s Grand Hyatt Hotel in its introduction, and in post-publication interviews.

Frascatore also sued New York City officials, the city’s police department and its Civilian Complaint Review Board, claiming they scapegoated him as a racist (Frascatore is white; Blake’s mother is white and his father African American) and damaged his reputation in their response to the incident, which was widely publicized. The judge dismissed those claims as well.

Blake was standing in front of the midtown Manhattan hotel the morning of Sept. 9, 2015, waiting for a car to take him to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, when Frascatore, dressed in plainclothes, rushed toward him, tackled him facedown on the sidewalk, put a knee in his back and handcuffed him.

Blake cooperated throughout, explaining repeatedly that he was not the person the police sought.

Frascatore, who soon was joined by other fellow officers, later said that he had mistaken Blake as the ringleader of a fraud conspiracy his unit was investigating.

Rather than sue Frascatore, who had been the subject of numerous prior complaints about misconduct and was captured on hotel surveillance footage manhandling the player, Blake and his lawyer worked with the city to create a legal fellowship to help citizens with grievances negotiate the legal maze that dissuades many from filing official complaints about police mistreatment. Blake also wrote “Ways of Grace” in 2017 to examine more deeply instances in which athletes across multiple sports have spoken out on issues of racial and social injustice for decades.

Frascatore, in turn, sued Blake and city officials.

In a 25-page decision issued Tuesday, the judge wrote that Frascatore’s defamation claim must be dismissed for two reasons: The officer failed to allege that Blake was “grossly irresponsible” in his comments about the incident specifically or the broader issues of racism and justice; and the officer failed to allege that Blake said anything that was false in seven of the nine statements at issue.

Blake could not be reached for comment.

His lawyer, Kevin H. Marino, wrote in an email: “We are pleased and gratified that the court rejected this frivolous, blame-the-victim lawsuit in all respects.”

Read more from The Post:

Men’s pro tennis is suddenly awash in team events. Will they help the sport?

Serena Williams says her baby daughter helped her recover from U.S. Open loss

In wake of Serena Williams episode at U.S. Open, tennis requires a hard look within