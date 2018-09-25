

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Tour Championship. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Early Monday morning, not 12 hours after Tiger Woods claimed his first title in five years, ESPN Radio hosts Mike Golic and Trey Wingo began dissecting the win.

Part of the autopsy included breaking down Wingo’s love for Woods: how he had watched him grow up in the sport — “His name was Tiger Woods. How great is that?” Wingo asked — and what it would be like to play a round with him.

“Does Tiger have a restraining order against you?” Golic joked.

“Probably,” Wingo said.

Woods’s victory at the Tour Championship the previous day spread far beyond golf’s usual reach. Congratulations rolled in from everywhere: from Jack Nicklaus, from Newt Gingrich, from Big Boi. Golfers, politicos and rappers weren’t the only ones celebrating Woods’s breakthrough. The moment offered an enticing confluence of nostalgia, narrative and human drama that made many sports media members feel — and sound — like fans, themselves.

“In 1997, my son was sitting on my lap when Tiger won his first Masters,” Wingo said in an interview this week. “My son’s 23 now.”

He added: “I saw this dude play when he was a skinny kid with a straw fedora hat at the U.S. Amateur. So there is this element of nostalgia, but there is also the fact that Tiger did these amazing things for so many years, and I miss that.”

The Tiger TV bump, of course, is very real for golf. The three major tournaments where Tiger was in contention this year earned a 40 percent ratings spike for their final rounds, according to Yahoo Sports. The Tour Championship, ESPN reported, had a larger audience for Woods’s final hole than at any moment during the U.S. or British Opens this year.

But when Woods walked onto the 18th green ahead by two strokes, the moment wasn’t just about numbers. There was an element of emotion, even for the pros.

“We’re journalists, so I don’t want to say root,” Wingo said. “I just enjoy the hell out of what Tiger does.”

I may have watched this a couple (dozen) times already. #Tiger 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fz1yNzMFi4 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 23, 2018

He wasn’t the only one. “I’m happy for him. We all should be,” wrote ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who added that “the sport — the sports WORLD — needs a GREAT Tiger!”

“I’ve got the goose bumps,” Rich Eisen said Monday after playing part of the Woods broadcast.

“I thought I was going to cry on the 18th hole,” said his colleague Chris Brockman.

Dan Hicks, who was on the call for NBC Sunday afternoon, said the announcers' booth was shaking as Woods approached the 18th green.

“You know everyone’s rooting for him, but our job is not to be cheerleaders,” he said later. “Of course, we’re also human, and it was electric.”

Woods’s outsized role in golf has long been the crux of golf coverage. “We’ve been accused of waving the red and black for Tiger,” Hicks said, referring to Woods’s Sunday colors, “but in all honesty, the ratings speak for themselves. People can’t get enough of this guy."

The story of Woods — from prodigy to world-beater to a man laid low by injuries and scandal — is also catnip for journalists. He was on top of the world when it all came crashing down in 2009.

That was followed by years of injuries — pinched nerves and back surgeries, a torn Achilles' tendon, an elbow strain — and fans and journalists alike watched a once invincible Woods struggle at times to simply walk 18 holes.

Kevin Van Valkenburg, a senior writer at ESPN who has covered Woods, was tweeting Sunday, too, about his joy watching Woods’s victory. “I thought Tiger was done. (He did too!),” he wrote. “Pretty happy I was wrong.”

Never been a fan of journalists who can't or won't admit they were wrong. I thought Tiger was done. (He did too!) Pretty happy I was wrong. I didn't appreciate him enough in his prime. Grateful I get a chance to bear witness to the last few chapters of whatever is left. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 23, 2018

In an interview this week, he compared Woods’s fall to the moment in the movie “Superman II” when Superman briefly loses his powers, only to regain them.

“For a minute, you get to see Superman as this kind of human person,” Van Valkenburg said. “Tiger was broken and there was this newfound humanity about him.”

“I was always rooting for the underdog, so I don’t think I appreciated Tiger,” Van Valkenburg continued. “You can get jaded easily if you write about sports. Part of what upsets fans is you can lose your ability to appreciate a genuinely moving moment — and that’s when you’ve gone off the deep end.”

The power of Woods — and that of all transcendent greatness, really — is the strength of his gravitational pull. The awe factor sucks in everyone, perhaps blurring the line between fan and reporter. Competitors feel it, too. During the final round of the British Open this summer, golfer Tyrrell Hatton tweeted as Woods made a Sunday charge and pulled to within a stroke of the lead.

“Big cat within 1,” read the tweet, along with a GIF of a man stuffing popcorn into his mouth.

“Here’s a guy who had just been on the course and he’s watching and tweeting,” Wingo said. “That’s what Tiger inspires in his competitors.”

There are moments in sports like this, the ones that make the hair on your neck stand up, the kinds that remind sports fans why they’re fans. The same is true of sports journalists. And Woods, unlike, say, the Chicago Cubs, who broke a century-plus World Series drought in 2016, seems to offer a personal connection, with a wider appeal than any one team can generate.

“It gives you a chance to realize why I got into this, that this is fun,” Wingo said. “You realize that for all the garbage, you can still escape and appreciate someone’s artistry.”

That doesn’t mean some reporters don’t overdose on the Woods Kool-Aid. At a Tuesday news conference ahead of the Ryder Cup, a reporter thanked Woods for his win Sunday, on behalf of “all of us that earn our living in the golf business.”

Hicks said it reminded him of the moment after tennis’s U.S. Open, when Serena Williams gave an impassioned monologue about women’s rights and a group of media members broke out in applause. “We all have opinions, but it’s not our place to make comments like that or cheer in the media room,” he said.

He added: “Do we all know what Tiger’s done? Absolutely. But there’s no need for that.”

