

Stephen Strasburg could not find his command against the Marlins on Monday night. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Stephen Strasburg wore his emotions for parts of Monday night, throughout four waterlogged innings that called for his ability to grind through a start without his usual velocity or command.

In the second inning, after his pitch count ballooned above 50, the Nationals starter thought he struck out Miguel Rojas looking but home-plate umpire Angel Rodriguez squeezed him off the outside corner. Strasburg stood a few feet off the rubber, peered in at Hernandez, and kept his arms out at his sides for a beat or two. Then, as the start wore on and short at-bats remained hard to come by, Strasburg gritted his teeth before a handful of pitches. It was not an easy outing, by any measure, but it also was not concerning for Strasburg or Nationals Manager Dave Martinez.

“I think when you get into a rhythm during the game everything starts to sync up. It was just a challenge to get into a rhythm tonight but, looking at the video, I didn’t really execute as bad as I thought I did,” Strasburg said of the start, which ended in a 7-3 win for the Nationals over the Miami Marlins. “It was just some long at-bats and some inconsistency there with other hitters. Just giving up too many free bases. You’re going to have those games.”

Strasburg’s final line was four innings, five hits, one earned run (on a first-inning double), four walks and five strikeouts. It was his shortest outing since he returned from back-to-back disabled list stints on Aug. 22 — he gave up five runs in four innings in that game — and was marked by an inability to locate his fastball and off-speed stuff. He needed 38 pitches against just six hitters in the first inning, was up to 74 after three and ultimately finished with 59 strikes and 41 balls. Since those two trips to the DL this summer, the first for a shoulder injury and the second for a nerve impingement in his neck, Strasburg’s velocity has not returned to the high 90s. It has instead mostly hovered between 92 and 94 miles per hour, making it more important for him to creatively mix his pitches, spot his fastball with pinpoint accuracy, and focus more on keeping hitters off-balance than pumping heat past them.

In his last two starts heading into Monday, each wins, he showed that he can effectively do that until his velocity returns. Both Martinez and Strasburg have expressed confidence that Strasburg’s fastball will tick back up in the offseason. But until then, with one more start to go, the 30-year-old has to again prove that he can excel with dulled tools.

“The key for him, as you know, is to stay healthy. When he’s healthy he’s really good,” Martinez said before Monday’s game. “We’ve talked about his velo many times, and I think he understands now that he doesn’t have to throw 97 to go out there and compete. He’s competing, and he’s done really well since he’s been back.”

And later in the night, when Strasburg’s four strenuous innings looked like a setback, Martinez did not go with that characterization.

“The weather was bad,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, he’s got one more start, he goes out there and he gives us a good six-seven innings, what he’s been doing the last few starts.”

Strasburg is expected to start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, but the rest of the Nationals' rotation is unclear for the last five games of the season. Max Scherzer will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. Tanner Roark is slated to pitch Wednesday, but he went home to Atlanta on Saturday to be with his wife following the birth of their third child. If he is scratched (it would be the second one he’s missed in the past week), Martinez said the Nationals already have a backup plan in place. That could mean bumping up Joe Ross one day and sliding Erick Fedde in on Friday against the Rockies — since Strasburg and Scherzer pitching this weekend means either Ross or Fedde will not get another start — but Martinez did not elaborate on Monday.

However it shakes out, Strasburg will get one more chance to build on the strides he’s made since returning from injury in August. After his no-decision on Monday, he is 9-7 with a 3.77 earned run average in 21 starts. That comes after a lights-out 2017 in which he finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting with a 15-4 record, a 2.52 ERA and 204 strikeouts. That was only possible because of durability that carry over to this season. Getting that back, and keeping it, remains at the top of Strasburg’s priority list.

“I think everybody is disappointed, myself included,” Strasburg said Monday night when asked to assess his year. “You are going to have seasons like this. You can either beat yourself up and get down on yourself, or you can learn from it. I’m looking at every angle to get better for next year.”

