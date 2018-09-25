

D.C. United's move into Audi Field after 22 seasons at RFK Stadium has attracted new fans to the team -- and the sport. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

I’m a 32-year-old woman, but, thanks to my dad, I’ve been a football fan as long as I can remember. The one with the oblong-shaped ball, four downs and the uprights in the end zones. I carry a lifelong loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers, even though I’m not one for the NFL anymore, and if there is some status beyond absolute die-hard, I’d claim it when it comes to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

But almost 11 years ago, I moved to Washington from Pittsburgh, and it was difficult to find ways to watch my teams play. I’d catch a stray Steelers game once or twice a year, and we’d make an annual trip to State College, Pa., to watch some good old college football.

But I slowly started to feel starved of good sports and sporting events. I’d lived in D.C., but was either apathetic to (sorry, Redskins, Nats and Wizards) or absolutely loathed (looking at you, Caps) its many sports teams. I never felt like I had a D.C. team that I could claim as my own.

Enter summer 2018.

But first, let me backtrack. I’d heard of D.C. United and I knew that, in its heyday, United was the pinnacle, the force, the standard. At least for a country that valued punt returns and two-point conversions more than headers and free kicks. But in my time since coming to Washington, United seemed to have fallen off the map.

Then a few years ago, I learned that the club was planning a full-scale revamp, beginning with a move from historic yet dilapidated RFK Stadium into a new stadium, Audi Field, which happened to be a 20-minute walk from where I live. I’d never been one for soccer, but the stadium piqued my interest. Surely, living so closely, we’d catch a few games when the time came, if nothing else, for at least something new to do.

[Graphic: United rides a wave of new soccer stadiums in the U.S.]

Yet, somehow, in the middle of the 2018 World Cup, I became enthralled. How had I never grasped the inherent beauty of this global sport? The passion. The diversity. The excitement. The game itself. It took hardcore tutoring from my husband on corner kicks, free kicks, penalty kicks, handballs, offsides, headers, volleys, yellow cards, red cards, injury time and all the other elements that make up this surprisingly intricate, yet somehow simple, game. I was hooked.

Sometime in the midst of the World Cup, I realized that DCU had signed Wayne Rooney. Despite not growing up on the sport, I had heard of him. He was older now and, from what I had read, had been looking for the next stage of his career. And in only a few days, he’d be playing about a mile from my home.

By that point, there had been so much buzz around the team and new stadium, we decided to buy tickets to the inaugural match. I had no idea what to expect, but once we arrived and made our way up the now notoriously steep steps to our seats, the enthusiasm was ubiquitous. It was a perfect July evening (which, in D.C., is something almost impossible to come by), with the midsummer sunset painting the sky yellow, orange and red, just as dusk exited over the west-side line and the stadium lights taking over to supply the spotlight for that first game. It had seemed that the team felt it, too. The energy. The excitement. The fact it finally had a home. United scored first, and the stadium, with all the pent-up anticipation, erupted. And so began a new era.

A little while into the second half, the reserves started to warm up, Rooney included, and chants of “We want Rooney!” began to overtake any other noise. Coach Ben Olsen eventually acquiesced, Rooney stepped onto the pitch and the crowd roared. United went on to win convincingly, and you could hear the hopeful whispers. Was this it? Was this going to be the turning point that would bring the club back from the brink of irrelevance?

If the front office had hoped that the pomp and circumstance surrounding that first match would bring in new supporters, I’d like to think I’m exactly the type of fan it had in mind.

We missed the second home game, a midweek match in the pouring rain. But by the next home game I was able to attend, I knew this was not going to be a fleeting interest that I’d abandon as summer drew to a close. The magic from July 14 remained, and my love for the sport was only growing. Add in the international superstar, and there was no going back for me. Unless we were out of town, we decided we’d make it to every remaining home game. And at the expense of our annual college football trip. It had taken over a decade, but I knew I had finally found my hometown D.C. team. The black and red of United had joined the black and gold of Pittsburgh in my sports-loving heart.

In the time since my second game, the team had changed immensely, noticeable even to a novice spectator such as myself. The value, the attitude, the work ethic and love of the game that Rooney brings to United is not only a joy to watch, but will likely also be looked back upon as one of the primary building blocks that brought the club into MLS’s new era.

The other? Audi Field. Having a soccer-specific stadium, from what I’ve gathered from my short time as a super fan, has been essential to the club’s growth. Sitting two blocks from the baseball stadium, its presence at Buzzard Point seems to scream, “We are home, and we are taking our place among D.C.’s sports teams.”

Between the across-the-board strengthening of the lineup and the comfort and convenience of a new stadium, so very long in the making, I can only hope United is on the verge of entering a renaissance.

Time will tell. I’m writing this before the regular season is over and before all of the playoff spots are claimed. Months ago, D.C.’s sliding into that last spot would have been unheard of. Now, every game carries so much anticipation, so much possibility. I have hope.

Whether the season ends Oct. 28, continues through November or, dare I say it, December, I’m all in with this club and with this sport, that, when I’m not paying attention, I now call “football.” It just sort of rolls off the tongue after my brain makes the involuntary connection of what I’m watching and what more naturally wants to come out of my mouth. It’s okay. As an American, I’ve accepted it: There can be two sports called football.

Laura Kakuk is an attorney who has lived in Washington with her husband since 2008.

