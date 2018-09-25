

Everson Griffen has been selected for the past three Pro Bowls. (Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press)

The Minnesota Vikings said Monday they were “concerned” about defensive end Everson Griffen, after a reported incident Saturday at a Minneapolis hotel. According to multiple reports, the ninth-year player threatened violence in the hotel lobby after not being allowed into his room.

Police were called to the scene but Griffen, 30, was reportedly not arrested but instead went to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources, that Griffen “has been dealing for weeks with a serious, personal health-related issue.”

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard," Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement (via KSTP). "We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

According to a Minneapolis Police Department report, a dispatcher told officers that a suspect in the incident “said that if someone doesn’t let him in his room that he is going to shoot someone." The suspect’s name was redacted in the report, but sources confirmed to local media outlets that Griffen was the person in question.

As hotel staffers hid in an office, per KSTP, Griffen paced the lobby while making threats and he also lay down there at one point. An MPD spokesman said that no gun was seen at the time or subsequently discovered; Griffen left of his own accord.

Griffen did not play in the Vikings' 27-6 loss at home Sunday to the Bills. A fourth-round pick in 2010 by Minnesota, he has spent his entire career with the team and was selected for the past three Pro Bowls.

