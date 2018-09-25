

Westfield's timely blocks propelled the Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory against Flint Hill.

Down four points in the fifth set, Westfield was on the brink of losing to the undefeated, No. 1 Flint Hill team. One more point by the Huskies and Westfield would lose the game. Westfield coach Christie Johnson didn’t have any timeouts left to deliver a message to her player, so she went as close as she can to the sideline that lit a fire in her players.

“Look at me!” she shouted. “I don’t want to see the ball hit the ground until we win!”

The Bulldogs responded with resiliency, not allowing a single point after hearing Johnson’s words, as they toppled Flint Hill (9-1), winning the fifth set 16-14.

“I knew we needed to block well and keep them out system as much as possible,” Johnson said. “Outside of that, we needed to take care of the ball on our side of the net and force them to make mistakes and I just think we did a really good job of sticking to our game plan. We had some key players step up in some big moments that ended up playing out well for us.”

The loss snapped a 44-game win streak that dated back to last year. This was Flint Hill’s first loss since 2016, when they fell to O’Connell in the state championship.

“We went into the game knowing it was going to be a battle,” Johnson said. “Flint Hill is a respected program locally and nationally. We had nothing to lose. They had the pressure. I just needed the girls to believe in themselves and I think we were able to get that.”

With Flint Hill playing on a match point, timely blocks by Westfield’s Jessica Hough, Kirah Johnson and Gillian Baseri and Savanah Cockrill’s accurate serves allowed the Bulldogs to come back and force deuce. Following a Huskies hitting error, sealing the game for Westfield (10-8), it was time to celebrate.

“When the ball hit the floor, the girls just exploded. I’m so proud of these girls. They battled and they deserve this one,” Coach Johnson said.

That unforgettable moment when you and your girls just gave everything you had and left it all on the court...

Westfield - 3

Flint Hill - 2

Great game FH! pic.twitter.com/3U3KumpsXK — Westfield Volleyball (@WHSbulldogVB1) September 25, 2018

Kirah Johnson, who committed to Virginia Tech earlier this month, led the Bulldogs' offense with 24 kills. She had a well-rounded game as well with 10 digs, seven blocks and an ace. Westfield’s two setters, Hough and Brittaney Nzoupet, combined for 39 assists to run the offense.

Westfield’s record may not be indicative of the team’s level of play. Five of Westfield’s eight losses have come early in the season during tournament play and the Bulldogs are gaining confidence as the season progresses.

“This came at such a great time as we’re getting into district play,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to build off this. The good thing is we haven’t peaked yet. We still have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m looking forward to what’s to come with this group of girls.”

1. Northwest (5-0) LR: 2

The Jaguars have not yet lost a single set this season.

2. Loudoun County (13-0) LR: 3

The Raiders won all five games at the Centreville Invitational last Saturday

3. Stone Bridge (13-1) LR: 4

The Bulldogs swept Freedom last Thursday to extend their winning streak to 10.

4. Flint Hill (9-1) LR: 1

The Huskies suffered their first loss in two years Monday against Westfield.

5. Atholton (9-4) LR: 5

The Raiders face No. 7 Arundel on Tuesday.

6. Holy Cross (5-1) LR: 6

Freshman setter Jacqueline has nicely replaced Nicole Dao, who is out with concussion for several weeks.

7. Arundel (5-0) LR: 7

The Wildcats spent their bye week preparing for a showdown against No. 5 Atholton.

8. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (6-0) LR: 8

The Barons will host the Battle of Bethesda Tournament this Saturday.

9. Paul VI (11-2) LR: 9

The Panthers escaped Padua with a nail-biting 3-2 victory last Saturday.

10. Magruder (11-0) LR: 10

Kaliyah Moss and Maya Scott have led the Colonels 11 game winning streak.

On the Bubble: Chantilly (9-0), South River (5-0), Langley (11-4)