

A 1933 Goudey baseball card featuring Moe Berg.

Moe Berg’s life was like something out of a movie, so it was only a matter of time before the former Major League Baseball player who served in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) was the subject of a feature-length film. This summer, “The Catcher Was a Spy,” starring Paul Rudd and adapted from Nicholas Dawidoff’s 1994 best-selling biography, opened in theaters. There’s another Berg film in the works.

“That is the Hollywood version of Moe Berg’s life,” documentary filmmaker Aviva Kempner said of director Ben Lewin’s movie, which received tepid reviews. “Mine will be the historical version."

Kempner, who lives in D.C. and whose previous films include “Rosenwald” and “The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg,” is dedicated to celebrating “the untold stories of Jewish heroes.” After more than two years of research, she plans to release her latest project, which will focus on Berg’s life from his birth in 1902 through the end of World War II, in the spring.

Throughout the research process, Kempner has been struck by how many people had Bell & Howell movie cameras during Berg’s playing career from 1923 through 1939. On a 1934 exhibition trip to Tokyo with baseball stars Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, Berg, a light-hitting backup and accomplished linguist, used a 16mm version of the camera to sneakily film possible munition factories and other Japanese military installations from the roof of a hospital. General Jimmy Doolittle reviewed Berg’s footage when planning the American air raids on Tokyo in 1942. Kempner figures others used similar cameras to take footage of Berg.

“One of my researchers said, ‘For someone who was so secretive, there’s actually a lot of documents and photos of Moe Berg,'" Kempner said. “It’s just fascinating. I had this flash that maybe we could do a call out to see if anyone else took footage of Moe at that time. You just never know, and I don’t want them to come to me afterward saying, ‘Oh, by the way, if I had only known.’ It is amazing what people find in their attics.”

[Bryce Harper says he wants to remain a Nat. ‘But am I in those plans? I have no idea.’]

Berg played for five teams during his major league career. In the spring of 1932, he signed as a free agent with the Washington Senators after being released by the Cleveland Indians, for whom he hit .077 in 10 games during the 1931 season. Washington Post columnist Shirley Povich wrote about the acquisition of Berg, an Ivy League graduate who had developed a reputation as one of baseball’s most erudite players:

The average mental capacity of the Washington Ball Club was hiked several degrees with the acquisition of the eminent Mr. Moe Berg, late of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians, who has joined the Nats from the ranks of the free agents and is destined to do considerable catching in Washington regalia. Mr. Berg, now known as the most famous linguist in baseball with his command of languages variously put at 7 to 27, is a graduate of Columbia and Princeton universities and has dabbled considerably in the classics and romantic literature. He laughs off the idea that he gives signs in Hindu; and declares that Yiddish will usually suffice.

Berg hit .228 during parts of three seasons with the Senators before being released in July 1934. During his time in Washington, he reportedly kept a tuxedo in his locker at Griffith Stadium for social occasions. He was known to frequent embassies, as well as the Wardman Park and Mayflower Hotels.

“Moe loved to go to embassy parties,” Kempner said. “The gold mine that we have not hit yet is him at any embassy party. That’s the thing I want more than anything, or anything during his OSS days."

Berg joined the OSS, a predecessor to today’s CIA, in 1943. One of his most famous missions was attending a lecture by German physicist Werner Heisenberg in Switzerland. Berg was reportedly tasked with assassinating Heisenberg if it seemed the Nazis were making progress on building an atomic bomb, but he determined they weren’t and spared Heisenberg’s life.

“Moe did so much and was so courageous that we feel it’s our responsibility to make a film that shows what he really did,” Kempner said. “It’s a much heavier burden doing a documentary, let me tell you. I feel like I could have a PhD in spy studies from World War II.”

Do you have photos or videos of Moe Berg, or of Griffith Stadium during his time with the Senators? If so, please email information to cieslafdn@gmail.com or call 202-362-5760 and ask for associate producer Alison Richards.

Read more from The Post:

Tiger Woods’s failures made him human, so we can all embrace his redemption

There are no great NFL teams this year (except maybe the Chiefs and Rams)

The NFL can flag Clay Matthews, but it can’t take the danger out of football

Redskins rookie Derrius Guice made a Virginia college student’s week

Braden Holtby delivered ‘really powerful’ message at Human Rights Campaign dinner