

Bowie midfielder Christopher Schaffler fends off a Parkdale defender in a 6-1 win. (Courtesy photo/Tina Mangen)

Bowie’s dominant, 7-0, start is impressive without any context. Factor in the Bulldogs' newly implemented style of play and their perfect start becomes all the more impressive.

Change came about following the graduation of forwards Isaiah Price and Justin John-Longbah, a pair of All-Met selections that combined for 45 goals a season ago. The dynamic duo helped Bowie reach the state semifinals.

But with John-Longbah and Price gone, Deetjen knew his team couldn’t play the same attacking style moving forward. So he discussed the importance of playing with more possession, especially in the midfield, and attacking with more patience.

“At first it was just about sitting them down and making sure they understand the mindset of how we want to play, showing them YouTube videos and stuff like that,” he said.

Midfielder Christopher Schaffler, the team leader in assists, has embraced the new approach whole heartedly. Forwards Mike Adekanmbi and Mamadu Bah have become big threats up front, in the Bulldogs revamped approach.

Bowie’s experiment has been successful enough to give the program a better start than last season.

“We’re talented enough that we need to make teams adjust to what we’re doing and we can just focus on us,” Deetjen said.

1. Whitman (2-1-0) Last ranked: 1

The Vikings have had three straight games postponed.

2. The Heights (7-0-0) LR: 2

After a 7-1 rout of Good Counsel, the Cavaliers’ goals per game average has reached 4.4.

3. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (2-0-1) LR: 4

Cancellations mean that the Barons will have had nine days off between their last match and a meeting with Walter Johnson this Thursday.

4. Gonzaga (8-2-0) LR: 3

The Eagles fell to Rockhurst (MO) in the second game of the Jesuit Soccer Classic.

5. Churchill (4-1-0) LR: 5

Goalie Nicholas Humphries saved a penalty kick as part of his clean sheet against Wheaton.

6. River Hill (6-0-0) LR: 7

Justin Harris scored twice to keep the Hawks undefeated with a 2-1 win over Mount Hebron.

7. Bowie (7-0-0) LR: 8

The Bulldogs have given up just two goals over their last four matches.

8. Leonardtown (4-0-0) LR: 9

The Raiders have a big match this week with undefeated Great Mills.

9. Meade (6-1-0) LR: 10

Tosin Ayokunle scored twice in a 4-3 win over North County.

10. Severna Park (4-2-1) LR: 6

Against Meade, the Falcons couldn’t muster the late game magic they had against South River, falling to the Mustangs 2-0.

Dropped out: None.

On the bubble: Great Mills, Sherwood, Laurel