

Bryce Harper acknowledges the crowd after hitting the first home run of his career on May 14, 2012. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell/Washington D.C.)

It’s been more than six years since Bryce Harper made his Nationals debut, and with an offseason of uncertainty set to begin earlier than anyone envisioned back in March, Wednesday could mark Harper’s final game in the home dugout at Nationals Park.

“I think about other cities, but I love it here,” Harper, whose impending free agency has been talked about for years, recently told The Post’s Barry Svrluga. “Am I in the plans, you know? I don’t know.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, Harper arrived in the majors as a 19-year-old in 2012, a year that ended with the Nationals' first division title and playoff berth. Over the past seven seasons, Harper has displayed a special brand of hustle and passion for the game that has endeared him to fans. Sure, he’s run into walls, injuries and outs, except those times when he didn’t run and attracted criticism that most players manage to avoid, and his passion occasionally resulted in ejections that always seemed to come at the worst times. But for anyone who watched him play at Nationals Park, Harper succeeded in making baseball fun again, or at least more fun than it was before.

Harper’s peers twice voted him baseball’s most overrated player, and fans and broadcasters in other cities derided him, but Nationals fans could recognize this was borne out of jealousy. Harper will be embraced wherever he winds up next.

If Wednesday’s matinee against the Marlins is Harper’s farewell to D.C., there will be no shortage of performances and plays for Nationals fans to remember him by. Here are the top 10 moments of Harper’s career at Nationals Park, in chronological order:

Stealing home: May 6, 2012

After Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels drilled Harper in the back with a 93-mph fastball with two outs in the first inning, Harper went first-to-third on a Jayson Werth single. Before the game, Harper’s sixth at Nationals Park, Werth and third based coach Bo Porter told Harper that Hamels had a tendency to make lazy pickoff throws to first base when runners were on the corners.

Harper remembered that lesson with Chad Tracy at the plate. On Hamels’s second pickoff throw to first base, Harper bolted for home and slid in safely ahead of Laynce Nix’s throw. On his way to the dugout after the first stolen base of his career, Harper looked back at Hamels, who admitted afterward that he drilled Harper on purpose and was subsequently suspended for five games.

“It became a perfect storm, truly,” Harper said of the play in 2015. “It was just like, boom, boom, boom. One thing happened, one thing happened, and it led to the steal of home. Fans were going crazy. The team was going crazy. I don’t know if Tracy was very excited, because he had an RBI chance against Hamels. It was fun. It was a cool opportunity. I’m actually kind of happy now that he did drill me, so I could have that opportunity.”

First home run: May 14, 2012

In his 15th career game, Harper hit Padres starter Tim Stauffer’s 2-1 pitch over the center field fence for his first career home run. After rounding the bases in about 18 seconds, Harper was congratulated by his teammates in the dugout as 19,434 fans stood and roared in approval. Jayson Werth encouraged the rookie to acknowledge the curtain call, and Harper obliged, returning to the top step of the dugout, turning around and pointing toward the crowd.

“I’ve got no words for it,” Harper said after the game. “Hopefully it’s one of many.”

It was.

An Opening Day to remember: April 1, 2013

Harper posed with his 2012 NL Rookie of the Year award during a pregame ceremony and proceeded to hit a solo home run on the second pitch he saw in the 2013 season. Harper homered again in his next at-bat off Ricky Nolasco, accounting for all of the Nationals' offense in a 2-0 win over the Marlins. Fans wouldn’t stop cheering or sit down after Harper’s second homer, which prompted chants of “M-V-P!” and Harper to ask veteran Chad Tracy whether he should take a curtain call.

"I don’t think he even waited for an answer,” Tracy said.

Harper now has five Opening Day home runs in his career.

Walking off the Mets: Aug. 7, 2014

It wasn’t the first walk-off home run of Harper’s career — that came the previous July — but it was among the most satisfying, given the circumstances. Mired in a slump that led to Manager Matt Williams answering questions about whether the Nationals would ever consider sending Harper back down to the minors, Harper hit a two-run, 13th-inning walk-off home run into the visitors' bullpen.

“I knew it was gone,” said Harper, who was chased around the infield by Denard Span after being mobbed by his teammates at home plate. “I felt it.”

Hunter Strickland hasn’t forgotten: Oct. 3, 2014

With the Nationals trailing the Giants, 3-0, in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1 of the NLDS, Harper turned on a 97-mph fastball from Hunter Strickland and deposited it into the third deck, some 445 feet away.

“Have you ever hit a ball that far before?” a reporter asked after the Nationals' 3-2 loss.

“Maybe in college or high school,” Harper replied.

Harper’s home run, one of two he would hit off Strickland during the series, is marked with a red seat at Nationals Park. Strickland was so bothered that Harper had the nerve to take a moment to admire his no-doubters on the way to first base that he decided to bean him with a pitch to spark a brawl when they faced off again three years later.

Three-homer game: May 6, 2015

Harper hit 42 home runs en route to winning the NL MVP award in 2015, including six during a three-game stretch in May. On May 6, Harper homered in his first three at-bats off Marlins starter Tom Koehler, and each blast was followed by a hair flip. At 22, Harper became the youngest player to hit three home runs in a game since Boston’s Joe Lahoud accomplished the feat on June 11, 1969.

“That’s what I expect out of myself,” said Harper, who joined Ryan Zimmerman, Adam Dunn and Alfonso Soriano as the only Nationals to homer three times in one game. “Of course, you’re not going to do that every single day. You’re not going to hit three homers, or whatever, and drive in five. But that’s the type of player I need to be."

Three days later, Harper walked-off the Braves with a home run that earned him a chocolate syrup shower.

No. 100 in grand fashion: April 14, 2016

With a grand slam off Julio Teheran that broke a panel on the right field scoreboard, Harper became the eighth-youngest player to reach 100 career home runs.

“It was pretty awesome,” Harper said. “It was my mom’s birthday today, so being able to hit her a homer was definitely huge. I love these fans. I love this organization. It’s a thrill to be able to do it in front of the home crowd, and I’m glad I was able to do it here."

Teheran, for one, wouldn’t mind if Harper signed with an American League team. Harper is a ridiculous 18 for 40 with eight home runs and 19 RBI against the Braves right-hander.

Katie Ledecky’s human medal rack: Aug. 24, 2016

This list wouldn’t be complete without a nod to Harper’s bold fashion choices through the years. Harper donned a custom No. 34 firefighter helmet and a ski mask in the Nationals' clubhouse after Washington clinched the NL East title in 2014. Two years later, on another division-clinching night in Pittsburgh, Harper paid tribute to an American Olympic hero with stars-and-stripes goggles and a Katie Ledecky swim cap.

Earlier that year, Harper stood by the mound and held Ledecky’s medals while she threw a ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park. Ledecky sent Harper a thank-you note and included the swim cap, which she said “could help contain his hair as he was rounding third base.”

Hope against the Cubs: Oct. 7, 2017

The Cubs led the Nationals, 3-1, in the eighth inning of Game 2 of last year’s NLDS when Harper came to the plate with a man on. Harper’s upper deck home run off Carl Edwards Jr. tied the game and awakened the nervous Nationals Park crowd. Three batters later, Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer that provided the final margin in a 6-3 win that evened the series.

“Didn’t think he was going to throw a pitch over the plate, to tell you the truth,” Harper said. “I thought he was going to throw a curveball back down in the dirt. I thought about taking the whole way. And then I saw the loop in the curveball, and said, ‘Why not? Swing as hard as you can.’”

Home Run Derby: July 16, 2018

Rocking a stars-and-stripes headband and with his dad serving as his pitcher, Harper edged out Kyle Schwarber for the Home Run Derby title with an incredible final round. (No, Harper and his dad did not cheat.)

“That’s the kid you see out there tonight, and I was fortunate to share that with you guys and show that to the fans,” Harper said afterward. “This wasn’t only for me and my family and everybody like that, but this is for, you know, the cook, the guy that works the front and the people that work upstairs. I mean, this is the whole city of D.C. I was very fortunate to be able to bring this back to them and do it here.”

