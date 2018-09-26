

Christian Pulisic, left, battles Nurnberg's Alexander Fuchs during Dortmund's 7-0 home romp. (Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Christian Pulisic continued to produce for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, crafting a superb assist to launch a 7-0 Bundesliga blowout over Nurnberg.

The American attacker had returned from a minor injury to score in each of his previous two appearances, at Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League and at Hoffenheim in league play last week.

Jacob Bruun Larsen scores his first goal for Dortmund, but what about that set-up from Christian Pulisic? 👀



What an assist from the American! pic.twitter.com/Tb1BbCEMyL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2018

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, defender John Brooks went 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw at Mainz; midfielder Alfredo Morales played 90 in Fortuna Duesseldorf’s 2-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen; and midfielder Fabian Johnson logged the last 17 minutes in Moenchengladbach’s 3-1 triumph over visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the German second flight, oft-injured forward Andrew Wooten scored his first goal in almost 14 months as Sandhausen won at Erzgebirge Aue, 2-0; forward Jann-Christopher George posted an assist in Jahn Regensberg’s 2-1 home victory over Heidenberg, which used Kevin Lankford for the first half; and attacker Joe Gyau entered in the 88th minute of last-place Duisburg’s 3-3 draw at Magdeburg.

In the Danish Cup, Jonathan Amon scored in the first half of Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 victory at Koge; Jens-Lys Cajuste played the first half in Midtjylland’s 2-1 victory at Dalum; and goalkeeper Mike Lansing made his Aalborg debut in a 5-0 victory at Roskilde.

In France, forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu went 64 minutes in Rennes' 2-1 defeat at Amiens.

In Sweden, forward Romain Gall came on in the 75th minute of Malmo’s 3-1 defeat at Norrkoping, and Alex De John (90) and Andrew Stadler (62) started in Dalkurd’s 1-0 victory at Trelleborg.

In Switzerland, midfielder Kekuta Manneh played 62 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-0 defeat at Young Boys.