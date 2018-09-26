

Jameis Winston, left, has been the Bucs' starter since they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has played well in his absence. (Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press) (Mark loMoglio/AP)

Jameis Winston is back from his three-game suspension, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has played remarkably well in his absence. That means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major decision this week, but while their coach said Tuesday that he has a “plan” for his quarterbacks, he wasn’t about to reveal it just yet.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in the quarterback thing,” Koetter told reporters (via NFL.com). “I did talk to both Jameis and Fitz, and it was great to see Jameis back in the building. He was here early and working hard. We’re glad to have him. [It’s] a short week. He assured me that he’s ready to go, which I don’t doubt for a minute that he’s been working hard. So we both know what we’re going to do.

“I hope everyone can appreciate that it doesn’t do us any good to tell our opponents what we’re going to do. So that will work itself out as the week goes on.

“But we do have a plan,” he continued, “and both guys are aware of it.”

Some observers felt that Koetter may have tipped his hand after Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which Fitzpatrick had a dismal first half but rebounded to nearly lead a comeback. Asked after the contest about who his starting quarterback would be for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears, the coach replied (via the AP), “Let’s see what the injury report [says],” adding that “it’s not always obvious” right away what sort of physical setbacks his players may have suffered in the game.

“Let’s see what happens. I mean, I’d love to get a chance to talk to Jameis face-to-face before I tell the rest of the world,” Koetter said.

The suggestion that Koetter might want to just make sure nothing cropped up with Fitzpatrick, and his assertion that he was waiting to have a personal discussion with Winston, who at the time was hours away from being allowed back into the Bucs' facility, could have been indications that Fitzpatrick was set to remain the starter. That would make sense, given that he has just become the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in three straight games.

While the 14th-year veteran contributed greatly to the loss to the Steelers by throwing interceptions on three straight first-half passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown, he has led the Bucs to a 2-1 start with upset victories over the Saints and the defending champion Eagles. Fitzpatrick also went 2-1 while filling in for an injured Winston last year, while the latter went 3-10 in his starts that season.

Add in the fact that Tampa Bay now has to travel on a short week to a tough opponent, and for some observers, a decision to stick with Fitzpatrick makes all the sense in the world. Following that game, the Bucs have their bye week, which could allow for a unhurried reassessment of the quarterback situation and, if Winston were to get the nod, afford him valuable time to prepare.

In July, well before the season began with Fitzpatrick’s unexpectedly prolific play, Koetter had been notably noncommittal about whether Winston would get his job back after Week 3. That was a month after the 24-year-old accepted the punishment levied by the NFL for his role in a 2016 incident of alleged groping, saying in a statement, “I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field.”

The Bucs made Winston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but he arrived with questions about his character, after having a rape accusation lodged against him while at Florida State, in addition to other incidents that sparked negative headlines. He claimed during the summer that he had “made a lot of positive changes” over the past couple of years, and Koetter said Tuesday, “We love Jameis. He’s a member of our team, and we’re anxious to get him back.”

The coach also noted that Winston played well in the preseason, when he posted a 126.9 passer rating over three appearances, best among all quarterbacks with at least 35 attempts. Still, preseason is one thing, but regular season games are far greater challenges, and thus far, Fitzpatrick has excelled, leading all quarterbacks with 1,230 passing yards and a gaudy mark of 11.1 yards per attempt.

Even if Koetter refuses to name his starter until Sunday, we’ll start to have strong indications of his identity as soon as Wednesday, when Winston is able to practice with the team for the first time in four weeks. According to wide receiver Chris Godwin, his team can’t go wrong either way, telling ESPN Tuesday, “It’s a good situation to be in, knowing that you have two very, very good quarterbacks that can come in and sling it.”

