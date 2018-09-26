

Otto Porter Jr. studied tape of Kawhi Leonard this summer to improve his defense. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

One word could describe the Washington Wizards' defense last season: average.

The Wizards were 15th in the NBA in defensive rating, 18th in defending the pick and roll and in the bottom 10 both in guarding against drives to the rim and shots around the basket.

For a team facing an expectation from its owner to win 50 games and advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since it made the NBA Finals in 1979, an improved defense will be key in that pursuit this season.

“Oh yeah, we was terrible in the one-on-one,” John Wall said after Wednesday’s practice, describing his team’s effort on the defensive end last year.

“It’s just pride,” he continued. “If you don’t have pride, you’re letting a guy get right by you, and you’re waiting for the weak side to always try and come help you . . . They should only help you if you need help. If you can’t stop them, maybe you don’t need to play.”

[Brewer: The Wizards are a better team on paper. John Wall knows that means nothing.]

At Monday’s media day, Otto Porter Jr., perhaps the Wizards' most versatile defender, noted the improvements he made to his on-ball defense over the summer, also stressing how important individual defense is going to be to the team’s overall success. He said he spent a lot of time watching Kawhi Leonard’s tireless approach to one-on-one defense.

For the most part, the Wizards' defensive scheme is going to be similar to last year, according to Wall. The biggest change, he said, is that there will be more of an emphasis on avoiding putting their big men in uncomfortable positions.

The NBA is becoming a “switch everything” league defensively, especially when guarding the pick and roll — meaning, instead of simply of trying to fight through or go under screens, teams have increasingly resorted to having players trade responsibilities when faced with a screen. But for the Wizards, that meant their big men would often get caught out of position, or face unfavorable matchups after a defensive rotation. This year, Wall said, the team’s scheme will stress dropping the big men back into coverage, creating a more consistent last line of defense.

Though Marcin Gortat generally excelled at holding down the paint, the addition of Dwight Howard brings an element of athleticism to the Wizards' back line that they’ve been missing. Howard hasn’t yet practiced with the team due to back soreness, but Coach Scott Brooks said he was excited to work him into the fold once he’s healthy.

“Dwight gives us another dimension,” he said. “This guy was an eight-time all-star, and three-time defensive player of the year. That’s a pretty good resume . . . His athleticism, his ability to catch lobs and ability to attract a lot of attention and protect the basket, those are all things that we need. And he’s gonna bring that.”

[Wounded Wizards: Austin Rivers joins Dwight Howard on the practice sideline]

Brooks added, though, that the evolution of the game has added layers of complexity to team defense. When he was playing in the league in the 1990s, he said, there were players on the court you could ignore defensively, because they were only there to be big, or set screens. In today’s NBA, nearly everyone is an offensive threat.

Regardless, for this team to reach its ceiling, it starts with defense.

“You’ve got to be able to guard multiple players, and we have to do a better job of staying in front of the ball,” he said.