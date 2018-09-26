

Spalding girls' soccer seniors have led the Cavaliers to a 6-0-1 start. (Courtesy of Spalding Athletics)

Over the past year, St. John’s has been one of the most athletic and talented teams in the country, winning the WCAC and DCSAA Championships last season and jumping out to a 3-0 start this year.

Spalding Coach Ashly Kennedy went into her team’s game against the Cadets on Monday with a plan of pressuring their defenders, in hopes of allowing less time and space to deliver the ball to their offensive stars. That strategy worked, as Spalding defeated St. John’s, 4-1, to take over the No. 1 spot in this poll.

The Cadets’ past two defeats have come against Spalding, as they also fell to the Cavaliers last September.

“They definitely have some talented players we were mindful of,” Kennedy said. “Going into the game, we were aware of their tendencies.”

Spalding returned seven starters and 14 seniors from a team that went 9-2-3 last year and fell to Mercy in the IAAM A semifinals. That leadership has produced a strong work ethic, Kennedy said.

Forward Fifi Iluyomade scored Spalding’s first two goals. Kennedy said her team was focused on starting fast to set the tone. Midfielders Jenna Snead and Jessica Zimmerman also scored for a squad that’s averaging 3.86 goals per game.

“Fifi, put her anywhere around the goal and she’s threatening,” Kennedy said. “She stepped up when she needed to.”

St. John’s’ lone score came on an own goal. The Cadets notched a combined 11 goals in their first three games, including six from forward Maliah Morris, last season’s All-Met Player of the Year.

Spalding began last season ranked No. 1 before dropping in the rankings due to a draw with McDonogh. Kennedy said this top ranking won’t distract her team as it seeks its second IAAM A championship in the past three years.

1. Spalding (6-0-1) Last ranked: 2

The Cavaliers took down St. John’s for the second consecutive year behind Iluyomade’s two goals.

2. Good Counsel (5-1-2) LR: 3

Coach Jim Bruno’s squad defeated Holy Cross and Mercy by a combined score of 6-0.

3. St. John’s (3-1) LR: 1

The Cadets beat Bishop Ireton before falling to Spalding for the second straight year.

4. Huntingtown (6-1) LR: 5

Midfielder Audrey Flanagan combined for five goals in the Hurricanes’ wins over Chopticon and Great Mills.

5. River Hill (5-1) LR: 4

Coach Brian Song’s squad beat Hammond, 10-1.

6. Quince Orchard (4-0) LR: 6

The Cougars beat Gaithersburg, 3-0, and Poolesville, 2-1.

7. South River (5-0-2) LR: 8

After taking down two of Anne Arundel County’s best teams last week, the Seahawks coasted by Northeast, 6-1.

8. Churchill (3-0) LR: 9

The Bulldogs beat Kennedy, 11-0, marking the second time they’ve scored 11 goals over three games.

9. Sidwell Friends (3-0-1) LR: not ranked

The Quakers are on a three-game win streak after beating Holy Child and Wilson this week.

10. Flint Hill (2-0-1) LR: 10

The Huskies next face Georgetown Day on Wednesday.

Dropped out: No. 7 Paul VI (2-3)

On the bubble: Severna Park (6-1), Whitman (3-1), Wilde Lake (5-1-1)