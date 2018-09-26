

U.S. captain Jim Furyk, holding the Ryder Cup, seemingly won't be pairing Tiger Woods with Phil Mickelson. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters) (REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters)

Much has been said this golf season of the new BFF status between long-frosty rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, starting in April when they played a practice round together ahead of the Masters. Since then there has been more jocularity, to the point where the two will square off in a bet-filled, one-on-one pay-per-view match later this year in Las Vegas.

Just don’t expect to see them paired together at this weekend’s Ryder Cup in France, even if the golf world likely would relish such a grouping.

“You know, I won’t ever say it wouldn’t happen, but it’s probably not too likely,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk told reporters on Wednesday, two days before the event kicks off. “I guess nothing’s out of the realm. They did play some golf yesterday. I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past.”

[Rory McIlroy thinks it’s ‘silly’ for Europe side to focus on Tiger Woods at Ryder Cup]

Furyk isn’t exactly going out on a limb here. The two stars weren’t anywhere near BFF status when they were paired together at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, and the results were suboptimal in what turned out to be an embarrassing 18½-9½ home-soil loss to the Europeans. Woods and Mickelson lost, 2 and 1, in four-balls to Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie and then 1-up in foursomes to Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood. Back then, Woods was about the embark on the final majors binge of his career: Over the 12 that followed that year’s Ryder Cup, he would win five of them, finish second in three of them and add one third-place finish and a fourth-place finish for good measure.

In other words, he wasn’t just intimidating his opponents back then.

"You almost had a diffusion of responsibility,'' Mickelson said, per ESPN. “When you’d be partnered with him, you’d let him do all the work because he’s so good. And you don’t get focused on your own game and play your best golf. I think that has been something that has happened to him over his career.”

Said Paul Azinger, who played (and lost) his lone match while paired with Woods in 2002: “Tiger is an intimidator even if he doesn’t try to be one. When I was his partner, I thought there was a standard he was expecting out of me and I had one I was expecting from him. And neither one of us reached that standard. He’s intimidating to his partners.”

For his career, Woods is 9-16-1 in four-balls and foursomes matches at the Ryder Cup. He’s 4-1-2 in singles matches and hasn’t lost in that realm since 1997, his first foray into the international competition.

Mickelson, meanwhile, was coming off what was then the finest season of his career in 2004 with a Masters win, a second at the U.S. Open, a third at the British Open and tie for sixth at the PGA Championship. He had emerged as Woods’s chief rival, and that competitive saltiness carried over to an event where they were thrown together as teammates. They were “cool at best, unfriendly at worst,” according to a 2016 Golf.com story.

Now the two hardly are on the same dominant level, but they’re also now pals, That apparently isn’t enough for Furyk to pair them together this year. Mickelson’s recent form may have something to do with that: He hasn’t finished higher than 12th since early May. Woods is coming in hot, having just won a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2013, and probably should be matched accordingly.

