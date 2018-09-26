

Josh Norman recovered a fumble Sunday against the Packers. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Red­skins cor­ner­back Josh Norman has joined the grow­ing num­ber of NFL play­ers, in­clud­ing some of his teammates, who have crit­i­cized the league’s em­pha­sis on rough­ing-the-pass­er pen­al­ties this sea­son. The con­tro­ver­sy came to a head Sun­day af­ter Green Bay Packers line­back­er Clay Mat­thews was flagged for his third ques­tion­able pen­al­ty of the year on a sack of Alex Smith.

“Look, man, we’re all start­ing to sound like a string or­ches­tra,” Norman said Tues­day on ESPN Radio’s Spain and Fitz show. “They hear it. They hear the noise, and the noise is start­ing to get loud­er and loud­er. Pret­ty soon, there’s going to be a stam­pede, be­cause at the end of the day, it’s hard to watch. It re­al­ly is hard to watch. You see a game, see some plays that are be­ing made, and it’s foot­ball. It’s not pow­der puff football that you used to play back when you was in school. No, it ain’t that. It’s the real thing."

Pittsburgh Steel­ers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger not­ed this sea­son’s rash of rough­ing-the-pass­er pen­al­ties af­ter four more were called on “Mon­day Night Football.”

“There are sure a lot of them," Roethlisberger said. "I can’t i­mag­ine the fans at home are en­joy­ing it too much.”

The people in the path of the stam­pede that Norman predicts are the decision-mak­ers in the league office who de­fend­ed the rough­ing-the-pass­er call on Mat­thews.

“That’s not how you play foot­ball," Red­skins safe­ty D.J. Swearinger said Mon­day. "The game wasn’t de­signed to play tag. The game was de­signed to hit people. We put on pads to hit people. That’s how the game was made. You dis­re­spect the game of foot­ball when you bring all these bull rules. You sign up for this game to be phys­ic­al, not to play two-hand touch.”

“It’s sad that you take away the thing that makes foot­ball, foot­ball, and that’s be­ing in the dirt," Norman said. "That, my friend, re­al­ly is pret­ty sad. But like I said, who knows? I’m pret­ty sure it’s going to get brought up at the end of the year.”

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske re­port­ed this week that the lan­guage of the new rule that pro­hib­its play­ers from land­ing with all or most of their body weight on a quarterback will not be al­tered this year, but it may be ap­plied dif­fer­ent­ly by of­fi­cials. In the mean­time, Norman said there’s not much that de­fend­ers can do to avoid be­ing pe­nal­ized like Mat­thews was Sun­day.

“To be hon­est with you, we’re not be­ing coached on it," Norman said. “We’re just be­ing told this is what you can’t do, this is what you can do, and you just go out there and play, and you try the best you can. . . . It’s some­thing that you learn­ed from Pee-Wee all the way up to the pros. How do you go back and change that men­tal­i­ty? How do you go back and re­pro­gram that? That’s just some­thing that you’re going to have to deal with. You get with it or you get lost in the shuf­fle, and some­times those plays that hap­pen are so quick, they’re un­a­void­a­ble plays. You have people that come out and make these rules and they don’t play the game, and they don’t know that you can’t pull up, that you can’t do this.”

There may also be an un­fore­seen by­prod­uct of the new rule de­signed to pro­tect quarterbacks. Miami Dol­phins Coach Adam Gase told re­port­ers Sun­day that de­fen­sive end Wil­liam Hayes tore his anterior cruciate ligament on a sack be­cause he was try­ing to avoid put­ting his full weight on Oakland Raiders quarterback Der­ek Carr and got his foot stuck in the ground.

“It’s sad to have to see that with de­fen­sive play­ers who are already get­ting the short end of the stick any­way,” Norman said of the in­crease in rough­ing-the-pass­er pen­al­ties. "Of course they want to see more scor­ing, they want to see more touch­downs, they want to see more ev­er­y­thing. We’ve giv­en them so much stuff. When is the defense going to have their mo­ment?”

