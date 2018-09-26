

Jameis Winston has not been seen on a football field since late August. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston has returned from his three-game suspension, stressing that he wanted to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to succeed.

During his absence, Ryan Fitzpatrick put up eye-popping numbers and became the first NFL player to have 400-yard-plus passing games over the first three weeks of the season. But, to repeat, Winston is back and no one is saying what will happen next for the 2-1 Bucs. Coach Dirk Koetter isn’t revealing his plan and Winston wasn’t talking about whatever it might be, either. Instead he spoke generally about his “passion” for the game in his first comments to reporters Wednesday.

“I’m here to assist the best way I possibly can … It’s about the team’s success,” he told reporters (via Pro Football Talk). “I’m not a selfish player. We’re out here doing big things and we’ve got to continue doing that.”

Although Fitzpatrick has played well, he is, after all, a journeyman quarterback no matter how entertaining this run has been. Winston was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015 and is the future of the team. That would seem to indicate that Winston will get his job back at some point in the near future, but, with a game against the Chicago Bears' tough defense looming Sunday, Koetter is keeping his cards close to his vest.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in the quarterback thing,” Koetter told reporters. “I did talk to both Jameis and Fitz, and it was great to see Jameis back in the building. He was here early and working hard. We’re glad to have him. [It’s] a short week. He assured me that he’s ready to go, which I don’t doubt for a minute that he’s been working hard. So we both know what we’re going to do.

“I hope everyone can appreciate that it doesn’t do us any good to tell our opponents what we’re going to do. So that will work itself out as the week goes on, but we do have a plan and both guys are aware of it."

Winston arrived in Tampa with questions about his character, after a rape accusation was lodged against him at Florida State, among other incidents. He was suspended in June for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, after a March 2016 incident in which he allegedly groped an Uber driver. Over the summer, he claimed that he had “made a lot of positive changes” over the past couple of years, and Koetter said Tuesday, “We love Jameis. He’s a member of our team, and we’re anxious to get him back.”

Winston was allowed to play in preseason games and he posted a 126.9 passer rating over three appearances, best among all quarterbacks with at least 35 attempts.

He spent his suspension working with former NFL players, quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr., tweeted earlier this week. Winston went through the “exact regime including early morning film sessions, walk thrus, 20+ period practices. All done at the exact time of day the Bucs would go.”

Read more from The Post:

ESPN: Jason Witten’s ‘left wing’ comment on NFL rule ‘had nothing to do with politics’

Neiron Ball, former Raiders linebacker, is in medically induced coma after brain aneurysm ruptures

NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule isn’t changing, but it may be applied differently

Jimmy Garoppolo injury prompts calls for 49ers to bring back Colin Kaepernick

Fantasy football player rankings Week 4