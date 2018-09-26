

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is still holding out. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison offered running back Le’Veon Bell some suspect advice on how to end his contract holdout this season.

Harrison suggested Bell report to work on Nov. 13, the deadline for Bell to join the team to earn free agent status after the season, and then fake an injury.

“I’m going to go in there, I’m going to get my credit this season that I need to get, and I’m going to do the best I can to get out of this season healthy,” Harrison said Tuesday in an interview with Fox Sports 1 (via ESPN).

“For me, I’d give you everything at practice. You’d see — the cameras would see — that I’m fine, I’m healthy. But come Saturday, ‘Something ain’t right. I can’t play on Sunday.’ Because if I go out here and I mess something up, I’m losing a lot of money.”

So how did the Bell contract saga get here, again?

The Steelers franchise-tagged the running back before the 2017 season, when he was selected to his third Pro Bowl and became a second-time all-pro. They paid him $12.1 million, and he gained nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Bell wasn’t happy about getting tagged — he wanted a long-term deal that made him the highest paid tailback in the NFL — and threatened a contract holdout or retirement if Pittsburgh tagged him again in 2018. His famously heavy workload is among his reported concerns.

Sure enough, Pittsburgh tagged him in 2018, meaning he would be paid $14.5 million this season. Bell made good on his promise to hold out: He skipped all of training camp, the preseason games and now three regular season games. The Steelers sure could use him. They’re 23rd in the league in both rushing yards and yards per carry, averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt. Pittsburgh is now 1-1-1.

Harrison, meanwhile, isn’t exactly a neutral observer here. He played more than 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Steelers and won two Super Bowls, including after the 2008 season when he was the Associated Press defensive player of the year. But as he aged and drifted down the depth chart, he asked the Pittsburgh front office to release him last season. When it did, he signed with the New England Patriots three days later, setting off a firestorm in his former locker room.

“Basically you spit on your teammates. You spit on us because the whole season you’ve been shown as someone different than what you were supposed to, so-called, be to us — other than a leader,” linebacker Bud Dupree said then.

“He erased himself. He erased his own legacy here,” center Maurkice Pouncey said.

And now you have a disgruntled former employee telling a disgruntled current employee to fake an injury.

The Steelers host the Ravens this week on “Sunday Night Football.”

