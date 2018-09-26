

Carter Kieboom impressed this season. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Before the last home game of the Washington Nationals' season, a day that carries future implications in more than one way, the organization recognized four players for their annual minor league awards.

The Nationals named Carter Kieboom their minor league player of the year, left-handed pitcher Ben Braymer and righty Will Crowe as co-pitchers of the year, and gave the Bob Boone Award to infielder Jake Noll. The Boone award is given to the player who best demonstrates “professionalism, leadership, loyalty, passion, selflessness, durability, determination and work ethic,” according to the Nationals, and the other two honors are for outstanding play. Kieboom, Braymer, Crowe and Noll were not September call-ups this season — like 26-year-old Kyle McGowin, who will make his first career start against the Miami Marlins at 4 p.m. — but the implication is that these players can help the Nationals down the line.

Kieboom, the younger brother of backup catcher Spencer Kieboom, shined all summer with the Class A Potomac Nationals and Class AA Harrisburg Senators. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .280 with 31 doubles, 16 home runs, 69 RBI, nine steals and 84 runs scored in 123 games across the two levels. Kieboom, who the Nationals selected out of high school in the first round of the 2016 draft, led all players in the Nationals system in runs scored, ranked second in RBI and doubles, and third in hits, home runs and walks.

The 24-year-old Braymer led the Nationals' system with a 2.28 ERA in 2018 and finished 9-3 in 28 games, 11 of which were starts. Those numbers were compiled across Class A Hagerstown and Potomac, the Nationals' High-A affiliate, and Braymer also struck out 118 hitters in 114.2 innings pitched. Crowe, also 24, went 11-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games (21 starts). He was tied for the most wins in the system and started 11-0 with Potomac and Harrisburg, and was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Year at season’s end.

Noll, 24, played for both Potomac and Harrisburg and, aside from his high character, was a standout with his bat. He hit .291 across the two levels and finished the summer with 30 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 72 RBI (the most in the Nationals' system in 2018). He was named a Carolina League midseason all-star and continued his production once he was promoted to play with the Senators, hitting .324 with three homers and 16 RBI in 37 games in Class AA.

LINEUPS

MARLINS (62-95)

JT Riddle SS

Brian Anderson 3B

Derek Dietrich 1B

Peter O’Brien RF

Rafael Ortega LF

Christopher Bostick 2B

Chad Wallach C

Wie-Yin Chen P

Magneuris Sierra CF

NATIONALS (80-78)

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Adrian Sanchez 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Kyle McGowin P

