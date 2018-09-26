

Neiron Ball was a rookie with the Raiders in 2015. (Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images)

Neiron Ball, a former Oakland Raiders linebacker, is in a medically induced coma after a brain aneurysm ruptured Sept. 16.

Ball, 26, missed all of the 2011 season at Florida because of an arteriovascular malformation, a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. According to the Mayo Clinic, these are extremely rare and often present no symptoms until they rupture. Most people are born with them, but they can develop later in life. When symptoms, such as headaches, seizures or hemorrhages, occur, AVMs often are successfully repaired. Ball was treated for the ailment in 2011 and cleared to play in 2012, but his 2014 season was cut short by a knee injury. A fifth-round draft choice by the Raiders in 2015, he was cut by the team at the end of training camp in 2016.

The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation, which according to the Mercury News spoke to Ball’s family, tweeted: “We believed Neiron’s #AVM was obliterated, that doesn’t seem to be the case as he developed an aneurysm which burst. His family asks for continued prayers.”

The Raiders ask that Neiron Ball and his family are kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation during this difficult time.



Ball is currently in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16 pic.twitter.com/t4UowTNsfI — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2018

Ball spoke of his 2011 experience in an interview with SFgate.com in 2015, admitting that, “at one point, I remember thinking that I didn’t want to die. I was very scared.” The condition became apparent when he started experiencing headaches, pain in his neck and a loss of balance. “Football wasn’t even a thought in my mind then,” Ball said. “I just wanted to live, and enjoy my life.”

He underwent surgery in which targeted radiation was used to repair the vessels and eventually he was back on the field.

“One of the greatest days of my life,” Ball said. “To go from the emergency room wondering if you are going to live, to working hard to try to get football back, to being cleared. … It’s something I think back on often.”

Ball’s mother, Johanna, died of a heart attack on Mother’s Day when he was 6 and his father, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had throat surgery, died after a seizure when Ball was 9.

“When Neiron had his brain surgery, it was so tough to see,” Dary Myricks, Ball’s brother-in-law, told ESPN in 2015. Myricks, who was a high school football coach in the Atlanta area, became a father figure to Ball.

“This is a kid who has gone through a lot in life — a lot. He’s seen so much death. … For him to be dealing with an uncertain future, it was just so hard to watch.”

The Raiders asked for thoughts and prayers for Ball and his family.

