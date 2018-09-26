

Tiger Woods (walking with Patrick Reed) remains the center of attention in the golf world and at Ryder Cup. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Europe’s Ryder Cup team is paying no mind to a certain American golfer, the once and future king of the sport, as competition between the European and American squads begins Thursday near Paris.

Never mind the scene of exuberant throngs that all but engulfed Tiger Woods and roared with joy as he won a PGA Tour event for his first win in five years just days ago.

Rory McIlroy is part of the European team that will take on Woods and the Americans, but, as far as he’s concerned, Woods is just another golfer, given the team aspect of Ryder Cup.

“This week, he’s one of 12,” he said Wednesday (via ESPN). “We’re not looking at any individuals. We’re just trying to beat the U.S. team.”

Woods, whose victory Sunday capped a remarkable comeback after four back procedures, is playing in Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012 after being selected by captain Jim Furyk. McIlroy admitted that Woods’s comeback was “great for golf,” as resurgent TV ratings have shown when Woods has been in contention during the summer’s big tournaments, but Ryder Cup is different.

“I think to focus on one player is silly, especially when I might not even see him this week at any point this week because I mightn’t be on the course with him or play against him,” McIlroy said.

"I don’t really want to speculate how he’s going to play or what he’s going to do. I think it’s great for the U.S. team that he’s in the mix, and it’s great that it’s given their team a little bit of momentum coming over here. You know, we’re looking to beat the U.S. team. We’re not looking to just beat Tiger Woods.”

