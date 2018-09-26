

Megan Duggan during a media summit before the 2018 PyeongChang Games. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post) (Toni Sandys/Washingon, D.C.)

Already their names were side-by-side together as Olympic medalists and champions. When Gillian Apps won gold in with the Canadian ice hockey team in 2010 and 2014, Meghan Duggan took silver. When Duggan and her American teammates broke through for gold in 2018, Apps and the Canadians were the runners-up.

Now their medals can share a trophy case, or at least the same house. The two women’s hockey stars, Apps of Ontario and Duggan of Massachusetts, were married Saturday in a private ceremony in Maine.

Seven months earlier, Duggan captained the American team past Apps’s Canadian team at the PyeongChang Games for the United States' first gold medal in women’s ice hockey since 1998. In four of the five Olympic Games since, Team USA had been the runner-up to Canada, forging the sport’s most fierce international rivalry.

[With one stop in the shootout, the U.S. women’s hockey team sheds ghosts of 20 years]

The two sides came together for the wedding, though, to celebrate two of their most decorated stars.

The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zDlSBWmCDj — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) September 24, 2018

Apps won an additional gold medal at the 2006 Turin Games, along with three world championships. She is the granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Syl Apps and the daughter of former NHL player Syl Apps Jr. She was recently an assistant coach with the Boston College women’s hockey team.

Duggan, a defender, had two assists during the Americans' gold medal run. She plays professionally for the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League. Several Olympic teammates — Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker and Erika Lawler — served as bridesmaids.

[Team USA’s women’s hockey gold medal dazzles fans and changes the sport]

Apps and Duggan are not the first Canadian-American women’s hockey couple. Former American captain Julie Chu and Canadian captain Caroline Ouellette welcomed a baby girl in December.

Read more from The Post:

Fitzpatrick or Winston? The Bucs have a plan, but it doesn’t include revealing who will be their starter

Could this be the beginning of the end of the Warriors' superteam?

Seven NBA questions the preseason will answer

ESPN: Jason Witten’s ‘left wing’ comment on NFL rule ‘had nothing to do with politics’