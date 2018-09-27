

Chances are, Andrew Luck was throwing it short here. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by four points on Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts got the ball back at their own 11 with 39 seconds remaining and no timeouts. It was hardly an ideal situation for any quarterback, much less one who spent the previous season rehabbing a major shoulder injury, and Andrew Luck only was able to move his team to the Colts' 46 after short passes of 9, 2, 10, 8 and 6 yards had gobbled up the clock to the point where only five seconds remained.

Clearly, a Hail Mary was in order, and clearly, Luck wasn’t quite able to do that yet. In came Jacoby Brissett, whose pass easily reached the end zone but was batted down, sealing the Indianapolis loss.

That play illustrated the issues facing Luck and the Colts' offense through three games this season. Luck is averaging just 5.1 yards per pass attempt this season, the second-worst mark in the league and ahead of only the Cardinals' Sam Bradford (5.0), who has been benched. Luck’s previous career low was 6.4 yards per attempt in 2015, and he averaged a career-best 7.8 yards per attempt in 2016 while playing through his shoulder injury.

Indianapolis has seen only five passing plays go for longer than 20 yards, fourth fewest in the league. Nevertheless, Luck insisted Wednesday that all the short passes merely are a product of in-game circumstance and not because of any limitations that have been placed on him because of his arm.

“I know I’m at a level where I can make all the throws, and I feel confident I’m going out there with my full arsenal. I don’t think there’s anything physically holding me back,” Luck said, per the Indianapolis Star.

“The [deep passing game] can get better. It can definitely get better. We could probably look back and say if we had a couple more chunks in the first few games, maybe that would swing the tide in a way. But that’s probably the truth of looking back at any game. Hindsight is 20-20. So we’ll work on it. I’ll work on it. Guys up front, too. Wideouts will make sure when those opportunities do present themselves, that we’re making the plays.”

Speaking specifically about Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Colts Coach Frank Reich said it all game down to playing in a rough road environment, without a number of injured offensive linemen, against a good Philadelphia front seven.

“There’s no doubt there’s times when you’re on the road and you’re banged up and in a hostile environment against a team that has a very good front, there’s no question that you [might] start out a game trying to get it out quickly and not let them tee off on you right from the start,” he said. “You can’t stay in that mode. That’s not the intention. You can’t play scared. But there’s not doubt there’s a swing in play-calling that when you’re on the road and you’re playing in a loud environment against a really good front and the amount of plays you call that are short, get-it-out-quick goes up a little bit.”

The quick, short passes certainly have helped keep Luck upright. The Colts rank fifth in the league in adjusted sack rate, giving up a quarterback takedown on just 4.1 percent of their pass attempts. And perhaps things will open up a bit Sunday against the Texans, who are allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt (27th in the league). But then again, Houston’s defense also ranks eighth in the league in adjusted sack rate, bringing down the opposing quarterback on 8.4 percent of pass attempts.

