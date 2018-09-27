

Nick Saban does not care about your point spread. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Thanks to the eminently reasonable minds on the U.S. Supreme Court, sports gambling is now allowed in any state that wants to pursue it, and so far New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi have joined Nevada in offering the enterprise in full. More people will be rushing to the windows as college football season gets into full swing, and we’re here to help — hopefully! — with a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, consider that trends should not be considered predictive, especially considering college football’s constant turnover, and anyone who blindly places a bet solely because of them is unlikely to come out ahead. Think of them merely as something to consider as you go about making your picks.

The point spreads you’ll see below were taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. Historical point spreads provided by Covers.com. All times Eastern.

The fading Tide?

Back in Week 2, ahead of Alabama’s game against Arkansas State, we told you about how Nick Saban’s Tide teams tended to take their feet off the gas against non-Power 5 teams. They certainly didn’t against the Red Wolves, however, rolling to a 57-7 win and easily covering the 37 points.

On Saturday, Saban and Alabama are 48.5-point favorites against Louisiana-Lafayette, whose lone win this season came against FCS Grambling. And we’re going back to the well again: As told by the Action Network’s Mike Johnson, Alabama is 5-13-1 against the spread against non-Power 5 teams since 2012 and 11-19 ATS against such teams over Saban’s tenure.

The Tide has been unstoppable this season, as is usually the case, but they’ve been so dominant that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has barely played in the second half. This has given bettors another way to fade the Tide: As compiled by Jeff Makinen of StatFox, Alabama is a perfect 4-0 ATS against the first-half line this season but only 1-3 ATS against the second-half line.

Offensive juggernauts, but still underdogs

The Action Network dug up an interesting one: Teams that gained at least 600 yards in their previous game but then are listed as underdogs in their next game have covered the spread at a 57 percent clip since 2005 (176-131-2).

We have four such teams playing on Saturday:

Old Dominion (+7) at East Carolina: The Monarchs racked up 632 yards in their stunning upset of Virginia Tech last weekend.

Virginia Tech (+5) at Duke: The Hokies also reached the 600-yard mark, hitting the exact number in their loss to the Monarchs.

Syracuse (+25.5) at Clemson: The Orange put up 636 yards against terrible U-Conn. but now is a big underdog at the No. 3 Tigers. Beware the revenge factor: Syracuse stunned Clemson at the Carrier Dome last season.

Mississippi (+11.5) at LSU: The Rebels had no problem moving the ball against Kent State, rolling up 651 yards.

The last of the unbeatens

With four weeks of the season in the books, there are just five teams that are a perfect 4-0 against the spread: Utah State, Florida International, Washington State, Virginia and Texas A&M. Last year at this time, there were four: Duke, New Mexico State, SMU and Utah. Here’s how those teams did in their next games:

Duke: Lost to Miami, 31-6, and failed to cover as 5.5-point underdogs.

New Mexico State: Lost at Arkansas, 42-24, and pushed as 18-point underdogs.

SMU: Beat U-Conn., 49-28, and covered as 16.5-point favorites.

Utah: Lost to Stanford, 23-20, and pushed as three-point underdogs.

As told by Sports Insights' Dan McGuire last year at the comparable point in the season, teams that start the season 4-0 ATS have gone just 30-34-2 ATS in their next games since 2005. They’re not automatic fades, for sure, but it’s something to consider.

Four of the five unbeaten ATS teams are in action Saturday (Utah State has the weekend off; its next game is an interesting Friday night contest against ranked BYU on Oct. 5):

Florida International (no line yet) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7:30 p.m.)

Washington State (+2) vs. Utah (6 p.m.)

Virginia (+5.5) vs. N.C. State (12:20 p.m.)

Texas A&M (-21) vs. Arkansas (noon)

Weather report

Keep tabs on the forecasts for the following games, with the weather perhaps affecting the scoring:

West Virginia at Texas Tech (wind): 75 over/under

Baylor at Oklahoma (wind): 68.5

Boise State at Wyoming (wind): 47

Pittsburgh at Central Florida (wind, heat): 65. It’ll be both breezy and hot in Orlando on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff temperatures hovering around 90. Higher winds tend to send scores trending under, but higher temperatures can point things in the other direction, so this one may be a toss-up.

Purdue at Nebraska (wind): 56.5

