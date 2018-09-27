

James Franklin and Penn State would be in good position for the College Football Playoff this time around with a win over Ohio State. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

All times Eastern

Thursday

Time Game TV 8 North Carolina at No. 16 Miami ESPN

All signs point to N’Kosi Perry and not Malik Rosier starting at quarterback for the Hurricanes against the Tar Heels; the lanky redshirt freshman got the majority of the snaps in last weekend’s win over Florida International and took first-team reps this week in practice, and Miami’s offense seemed to move a little better with him in there. North Carolina has some quarterback intrigue of its own, as sophomore Chazz Surratt (seven starts last year) is eligible for the first time this season after a three-game suspension. But junior Nathan Elliott is coming off his best game of the season, as he completed 22 of 31 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Tar Heels' 38-35 win over Pittsburgh last weekend.

Friday

Time Game TV 8 Memphis at Tulane ESPN2 9 UCLA at Colorado Fox Sports 1

Chip Kelly’s first season at UCLA hasn’t exactly gone well: The Bruins are 0-3 for the first time since 1971, and only that team and the 1943 squad have started 0-4 in program history. They’ve struggled on the field even without too many distractions off it: Because UCLA is on the quarter system, classes didn’t begin until this week. The early hardship perhaps should have been expected, as the Bruins are extremely young on defense and Kelly hasn’t had a whole lot of time to find players who are adept at the offense that worked so well for him at Oregon. UCLA is a 9.5-point underdog at unbeaten Colorado, and with games looming against Washington and resurgent Cal, things seem likely to get worse before they get better.

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon Bowling Green at Georgia Tech NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) Noon Oklahoma State at Kansas MASN2 (in D.C. area) Noon Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson ABC Noon Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN Noon No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech ESPN2 Noon Temple at Boston College ESPNU Noon Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 1 Alabama SEC Network Noon Central Michigan at No. 21 Michigan State Fox Sports 1 Noon Indiana at Rutgers Big Ten Network Noon Army at Buffalo CBS Sports Network 12:20 Virginia at N.C. State WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 3:30 Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia CBS 3:30 Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma ABC 3:30 James Madison at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 3:30 Rice at Wake Forest NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3:30 Florida State at Louisville ESPN2 3:30 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Central Florida ESPNU 3:30 No. 18 Texas at Kansas State Fox Sports 1 3:30 Cincinnati at U-Conn. CBS Sports Network 3:30 Purdue at Nebraska Big Ten Network 4 Southern Miss at No. 10 Auburn SEC Network 4 Tennessee State at Vanderbilt SEC Network 4 Nevada at Air Force ESPNews 4:30 No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern Fox 6 Florida at No. 23 Mississippi State ESPN 6 Utah at Washington State Pac-12 Network 7 Virginia Tech at No. 22 Duke ESPN2 7 Iowa State at TCU ESPNU 7 Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports Network 7:30 No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State ABC 7:30 No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame NBC 7:30 South Carolina at No. 17 Kentucky SEC Network 8:30 No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington Fox 9 Mississippi at No. 5 LSU ESPN 10 Oregon State at Arizona State Pac-12 Network 10:30 No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 California Fox Sports 1 10:30 Southern Cal at Arizona ESPN2 10:30 Toledo at Fresno State ESPNU

Syracuse hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2013, hasn’t been ranked since 2001 and hasn’t been truly football-relevant since Donovan McNabb. But at long last, after consecutive 4-8 seasons under enthusiastic speech-giver Dino Babers, the 4-0 Orange might actually have something brewing, with some talk that it actually might be the second-best team in the ACC. Three of those wins came against either FCS or substandard FBS teams, however, and the other was an utter domination of a formerly strong program (Florida State) that hasn’t found its footing with a new coach. So, Saturday’s nationally televised game at Clemson will be more a measure of true progress (though Syracuse upset the Tigers at the Carrier Dome last year, and look where that left it). Clemson will roll out heralded freshman and alleged generational talent Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, even though it’s 16-2 with Kelly Bryant as its starter over the past season-plus. Bryant announced Wednesday that he plans to transfer . ..

West Virginia and Texas Tech should put up plenty of points — Vegas has set the over/under total at 77, the highest of the weekend — so things will probably come down to which defense can pull out a stop or two here or there. The Red Raiders might come up on the short end: They rank 90th nationally in defensive S&P+, an opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency, and there aren’t that many Power Five teams below them. Texas Tech did hold Oklahoma State to 17 points last weekend, none of them scored over the game’s final 40 minutes, so maybe the corner has been turned . ..

[West Virginia’s Will Grier is a pro. He just happens to be in college.]

Tennessee hasn’t beaten a Power Five team since a season-opening win over Georgia Tech in 2017, suffering 10 straight losses since then. Last week the Volunteers committed six turnovers in a 47-21 home loss to Florida, a game in which harried quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was twice knocked out with injuries after taking big hits (a recurring theme: he was sacked 30 times last season). He seems set to play Saturday against Georgia, which has been listed as a 31.5-point favorite, a staggering figure in a game featuring two alleged powers. The Bulldogs may have protection issues of their own, with starting right guard Ben Cleveland out with a fractured left fibula and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas a question mark with a sprained left ankle . ..

Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida after last season. Dan Mullen and Florida now return to Mississippi State on Saturday, and he might not get the warmest welcome. Someone created Photoshopped buttons that show Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald appearing to give Mullen the finger (Fitzgerald condemned them on Twitter, to his credit). Even Mullen realizes it. “I don’t know if there will ever be a bigger game played in the state of Mississippi,” he said this week . ..

The last time Penn State and Ohio State met in State College, two years ago, the Nittany Lions scored a 24-21 win, went on to win the Big Ten title and somehow didn’t make the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, by virtue of only having that one loss (Penn State had two), were chosen instead for the national semifinals, where they got poleaxed by Clemson. Similar craziness seems less likely this season — both teams enter undefeated — but it’s at least gets the CFP dominoes falling . ..

There hasn’t been a meeting of top-eight teams in South Bend since 1996, but that’s what we’re getting with Stanford-Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish got a spark last weekend with Ian Book instead of Brandon Wimbush at quarterback, scoring eight touchdowns in a romp over Wake Forest. But the Demon Deacons have one of the nation’s worst defenses (they fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel on Sunday), and Stanford has given up 10 points or less in three of its four games.

Read more from The Post:

The top five challengers for the College Football Playoff

Al­a­bam­a isn’t all that great. (Nick Sa­ban wants us to tell you that.)

From Norfolk to eternity: Old Dominion springs an upset for the ages

College football winners and losers: Stanford leaves Oregon dazed and confused