The NFL’s expansion of roughing-the-passer penalties, which now include a ban on defenders landing on quarterbacks with their full body weights, has caused an outcry within the league. In the wake of a Miami Dolphins player tearing a knee ligament while trying to comply with the new rule, even the quarterback he was sacking at the time, Derek Carr, is speaking out.

“I wish the guy would have just landed on me besides tear his [anterior cruciate ligament]. Honestly,” Carr said of Miami’s William Hayes to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

“I’ve been hit my fair share, and guys land on you and things like that. It is what it is,” the Oakland Raiders quarterback continued. “On that play, for him to try and protect me, which I’m thankful for — thank you — but for him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don’t want that.”

Hayes is now out for the rest of the season, after kicking his right leg out in an awkward manner while taking down Carr in the third quarter of a game Sunday. The veteran defensive end was trying to avoid landing squarely on the quarterback, which has drawn penalties this season, but his right knee buckled, and he rolled on the turf in pain before being helped off the field.

“Let’s keep it honest, that rule is a tough rule to gauge,” Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “Will is going to make a play, trying to sack the quarterback and then roll off at the end, not trying to put all of his weight and get a sack taken away. He ended up being hurt, and it sucks, because he’s trying to protect the quarterback while still trying to make a play.”

“They don’t care about the rest of us getting hurt. Long as the QB is safe,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said of the play on Twitter.

While Hayes has suffered the worst outcome, the defender who many feel has been treated most unfairly this season is the Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews. In each game thus far, he has had an apparent sack, on a tackle that would have seemed innocuous in years past, taken away and turned into a 15-yard penalty.

“When you have a hit like that, that’s a football play,” Matthews said last week of a play involving Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. “Unfortunately, this league’s going in a direction a lot of people don’t like. They’re getting soft.”

Here's the William Hayes injury Adam Gase is talking about. Starts to bring Carr down, kicks his right leg out to avoid full weight on the QB, right knee bends at a bad angle. pic.twitter.com/mppooobEp2 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 24, 2018

Through three weeks, there have been 34 roughing-the-passer flags thrown, as opposed to 16 over the same span last year and 20 in 2016. According to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the NFL’s competition committee is expected to consider modifications to how the body-weight rule is enforced, when it convenes next week.

The Dolphins, though, now must forge ahead with a player described by Coach Adam Gase as the team’s best run-suffer. “It hurts. He’s one of our leaders,” Gase said earlier this week of Hayes. “That’s going to be a tough one to swallow.”

“It’s a tough call,” Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday (via the Journal-Review). “Defensive linemen have it really hard right now, I think. There was a call on us of roughing the passer I didn’t agree with. You could say that play cost us a game. I hate to see what happened, any time a man gets hurt.

“We need more clarity. I think we need more clarity,” Gruden continued. “I think that’s been a common theme around a lot of the rules, honestly.”

To Carr, the controversy over the rule change reflects the way the NFL is treading a “fine line” of “trying to find that right balance.” He pointed out that new rule meant to deter blows to the head occasionally had an unintended consequence, as “safeties started hitting people in the knees and ankles.”

“It’s an imperfect game. We’re trying to figure it out, too,” the quarterback said. “It’s 22 guys, full-speed chaos for four seconds, and you’re trying to make rules for it. That’s tough.”

