Ever since the Redskins elevated Doug Williams to senior vice president of player personnel three months after the team fired general manager Scot McCloughan in June 2017, there have been questions about whether owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen would give the Super Bowl XXII MVP the power to shape Washington’s roster.

During an interview with The Team 980′s Doc Walker on Thursday, Williams indicated he’s aware of the speculation about his role in the front office, and then shared a story about a recent decision he made that didn’t require the approval of Snyder or Allen.

“Sometimes you read what people say,” Williams said. “'Well, Dan Snyder this. Bruce this.' First of all, we have to look at how this thing is set up. You got the owner, you got the president, then you got me, head coach and everybody else. Let’s be fair about this thing. Dan Snyder owns the Washington Redskins. He has a right to know what’s going on, because it’s his team, it’s his business. He put Bruce in at president. Bruce has a right to know if I don’t make a move, if I say something, whatever, I’ll tell Bruce. Bruce will tell Dan.”

Except, apparently, when Williams forgets to tell Allen.

“If my mama was the president when we signed Adrian Peterson, I would’ve caught a whooping, because we brought Adrian here and the owner didn’t even know we was bringing him in,” Williams said. “He got caught off guard, so I had to go to the principal’s office. If that had been my mama back in the day, I knew what would’ve happened in the principal’s office, because you don’t do things without her knowing. That’s the way this thing is set up. Everybody got a lane to stay in, and it’s best to stay in your lane. At times, you can speed, it’s all right, the highway’s clear. But if you get a red light, you need to stop.”

Williams explained that the decision to invite Peterson in for a free agent visit in late August came about during a conversation with senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer.

“He looked and me and said, ‘Well, what do you think, what do we got to lose?’” Williams said. “I’m a little hesitant to pull the plug, and then before I went out to practice I looked at Eric and said, ‘Hey Eric, what the heck? Let’s do it.’

"The thing about that, I came to practice, I was so hyped about it that I forgot to tell Bruce that we was bringing him in. I’m sitting there that evening and Bruce came in my office and he just stood there looking at me. I’m thinking, what’d I do? Well, Dan had called him and let him know he didn’t know. And Bruce let me know that he didn’t know because Dan didn’t know. I said, ‘Well look, that’s on me.’ I took it. Sometimes you have to have big shoulders, you take it and you move on.”

When Peterson arrived at Redskins Park, he said he wanted to work out. The Redskins were so impressed with the shape Peterson was in that they signed him later that day. If Snyder and Allen were at all upset that Williams forgot to give them a heads up about Peterson’s visit, they’ve surely forgiven him by now. Peterson has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns in three games and is a key reason Washington is 2-1 entering the bye week.

