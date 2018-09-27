

David Zeng (63) is one of seven international students on Episcopal's football team. (David J. Kim/For The Washington Post) (David Kim/Washington, D.C.)

Two years ago, freshman David Zeng got a cramp in his leg on the third day of training camp. The problem wasn’t that he could barely walk at that moment. It was that he didn’t know how to tell people he had a cramp. Hailing from Guangzhou, China, Zeng had only been at Episcopal High School, and the United States, for about a week and did not speak fluent English. He didn’t know the word “cramp.”

“People were asking me what I was doing and I pointed to my leg and just said ‘hurts,’” Zeng said. “Looking back, it’s pretty funny.”

Zeng is now a junior, with much improved English, and plays mostly defensive lineman for the Maroon. He is one of seven students on Episcopal’s varsity football team who hails from a country outside the United States. Those international students’ backgrounds all vary, but they are all unified by a sport that is foreign to non-Americans and even looked down upon by some for its violent hits.

Episcopal is a private boarding school in Alexandria with a student population of 445. The school prides itself on its diversity — more than 10 percent of its students come from outside the United States, hailing from 14 different countries.

On the football team, which is 2-0 this season entering Friday’s game versus Collegiate School, the seven international students are from China, France and Canada -- three countries where American football isn’t prominent. In fact, it is a rare phenomenon that might cause some eyebrows to be raised in their hometowns because of unfamiliarity. Their reasons for joining the team differ, but all of them claim to have a love for the sport.

“One thing I really love about football is the sense of responsibility that players have,” said lineman Mike Yang, who is from Beijing. “When you play soccer or basketball, there could be one player who’s really good and carry the whole team. That doesn’t happen in football. Even if the quarterback is really good, you want to have a good receiver and linemen that block well or else it wouldn’t work well.”

“After a whole day of studying, I’m usually tired, but playing football makes me feel relieved,” said Shanghai’s Leo Kong, who plays right guard. “When you’re on the field hitting someone, it gives you a different feeling.”

But in adopting the sport, the players have encountered hiccups -- from language barriers to simply not knowing the rules.

“In one of the first games I played last year in JV, I was a left guard. A defensive lineman held my back and I shouted “holding!” to the ref,” Yang said. “Afterwards, people told me there’s no holding for defense. It’s only a rule for O-line.”

For tackle Christos Backos, even though he was exposed to football as a child, actually putting on pads and stepping on the field for the first time in the United States was eye-opening.

“It was a big challenge because most of these kids have been playing football since the age of seven or eight,” said Backos, who lived in Paris and Athens before coming to Virginia. “A lot of them have committed to [Division I] schools already, so it was really challenging, but they would teach me after practice.”

Despite the tough learning curve, football has transformed their lives in many aspects. Physically, they have become more fit and active. The sport also helped them assimilate to American culture.

“I first heard the phrase “Let’s get it” on the field from my teammates,” Yang said. “It’s not directly football related, but I learned many terms like that.”

They have learned life lessons through the sport, as well.

“When you’re about to quit, you have to push yourself a little bit more,” Zeng said. “Before, I wouldn’t do that. I learned to get into the mindset of pushing myself.”

“Before playing football, I didn’t realize the importance of encouragement to others,” Yang said. “When you shout out encouragement, it’s amazing how powerful it can be.”

The coach tasked with leading Episcopal’s diverse roster, which boasts athletes who will play at Notre Dame and Stanford next year along with those who only picked up football last year, is Mark Moroz. It seems fitting that the first-year coach is from Canada, and that his love for football is the main reason he moved to the United States.

“What a lot of these guys are dealing with, I went through, too,” said Moroz, who, like many Episcopal faculty members, lives on campus, allowing him to meet with players outside of practice, including watching football with them in the commons. “You don’t have to be a five-star recruit to be on our program. I just want to make it my priority as a coach to have an environment where everyone feels welcomed to at least give it a try.”

For Episcopal’s international students, football is so American that it has meant more to them than simply a sport.

“To have kids from all over the world with different backgrounds, and the fact that they’re coming together for a goal, and not once do we talk about our differences,” Moroz said. “We just talk about what unites us and that’s being part of a team. A lot of people in our country can learn from that. It doesn’t matter what your background is. Your end goal is to be the best team you can. It’s amazing how kids can come together for a unifying experience.”