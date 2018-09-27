

Canelo Alvarez (black trunks) and Gennady Golovkin (white trunks) box in the middleweight world championship at T-Mobile Arena earlier this month. Alvarez won via majority decision. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

Once synonymous with boxing’s biggest fights, HBO announced Thursday it will “be pivoting away” from live boxing in 2019 and beyond.

The network’s final live televised bout will be Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight title on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden.

“We will remain open to looking at events that fit our programming mix,” the company said in a statement. “This could include boxing, just not for the foreseeable future.”

The move comes as some of the sport’s top promoters have partnered with other networks to broadcast the premier fights, but also after a recent triumph in the ring for HBO. A highly billed rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, also known as GGG, sold close to 1.1 million pay-per-view buys and generated at least $94 million, according to ESPN.

The network would not confirm those numbers, but said the fight was “a more successful event than its predecessor.”

But other broadcasters have chipped into HBO’s hold on the market. ESPN in August signed a seven-year deal with Top Rank to televise 54 fights a year. Boxing will also have a heavy presence on the network’s new streaming service, ESPN+.

FOX Sports in September agreed to a four-year deal with Premier Boxing Champions to cover 10 fights a year in prime time. British promoter Eddie Hearn’s promotion firm Matchroom Boxing also pledged $1 billion over eight years to production company DAZN for boxing broadcasts.

“There is more boxing than ever being televised and distributed,” HBO said in its statement. “In some cases, this programming is very good. But from an entertainment point of view, it’s not unique.”

Peter Nelson, vice president of HBO Sports, made the announcement to the network’s staff Thursday morning, according to the New York Times, which first reported the story. The boxing staff includes play-by-play man Jim Lampley, analyst Max Kellerman, ringside scorer Harold Lederman and former fighters and color commentators Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. Lampley is the only one expected to remain with HBO, according to the Times.

“Our audience research informs us that boxing is no longer a determinant factor for subscribing to HBO,” Nelson told the newspaper.

HBO began televising fights as a fledgling network in 1973. It began with George Foreman’s tangle with heavyweight champion Joe Frazier. Foreman stopped him with 1:35 left in the second round.

Foreman’s powerful right hook sent Frazier to the mat and elicited announcer Howard Cosell’s famous call, “Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!"

Now 45 years later, HBO is throwing in the towel on boxing and will focus more heavily on sports documentary and reality programming, such as the NFL training camp series “Hard Knocks,” the “Being Serena” bio-series on tennis icon Serena Williams and LeBron James’s talk show, “The Shop.”

Read more from The Post:

NBA fans will be able to purchase the ends of games on streaming services

Eric Reid, who joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during national anthem, signed by Panthers

Ryder Cup team pranks Tiger Woods with ‘silent treatment’ after his Tour Championship win

Andrew Luck says he can ‘make all the throws,’ despite evidence to the contrary