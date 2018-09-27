

Let’s recap this year’s eliminator picks. Admittedly, Week 1 did not get off to a good start, as the New Orleans Saints lost a close one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That meant elimination in your pool. Hopefully you either were in a pool with a mechanism to reenter or were a huge Bucs fan and instead went with another team. Week 2 had a much better outcome: the Los Angeles Rams had no problem dispatching the Arizona Cardinals. And then, in Week 3, the Buffalo Bills beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-6 in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

Ugh.

There is a bright side: if this pattern holds (lose, win, lose) the Jacksonville Jaguars, this week’s elimination play, should secure a victory over the New York Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars, 71 percent win probability

Expectations were high for Jacksonville heading into the season. The game charters at Pro Football Focus ranked them as the league’s top secondary, the second-best pass rush and the seventh-best run-stopping unit in 2018.

The secondary has been good, but not yet worthy of a top ranking. Opposing quarterbacks produced a 78.8 passer rating against through the first three weeks of the season (eighth-best; league average is 92.0) and passing offenses as a whole have scored five fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each throw.

On the defensive front, pass rushers Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue have been a handful for opposing offensive lines. That trio has pressured the quarterback 26 times, three of those sacks by Campbell. They have been less successful against the run — 4.3 yards allowed per carry, 17th best — but after adjusting that for strength of schedule, the Jaguars have the fourth-best defensive line per Football Outsiders.

Offensively, quarterback Blake Bortles, once a punchline, is looking good under center. He has completed 68 of 112 passes for 707 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, making him the 14th most-valuable passer this season per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. Pro Football Focus is more impressive, ranking him 12th at the position. His chemistry with receivers Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole is undeniable: Bortles is producing a 139.0 and 130.3 passer rating, respectively, to those wideouts. They, in turn, are averaging over 1.8 yards per route run. For comparison, Marqise Lee led the team with 1.7 yards per route run last season.

“They’ve got talent at every level,” Jets Coach Todd Bowles told Brian Costello of the New York Post. “They’ve got all-pro corners, they’ve got ball-hawking linebackers, they’ve got run stoppers and pass rushers and they have two levels of them. It’s not like it’s just the first unit, the second unit plays pretty well, too. They’re pretty well stocked over there.”

The New York Jets are no pushover, but they have one element any ferocious defense salivates over: a rookie quarterback with limited experience in the NFL.

Sam Darnold, the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has completed 56 of 93 passes (60 percent) for 701 yards, three touchdowns and a league-leading five interceptions. His passer rating under pressure drops from 88.9 to 36.7, worse than the rating you get for an incomplete pass (39.6).

“We’re just going to play our style of football,” Darnold said. “We’re going to take our shots when they’re there. It’s really the same answers I’d give any other week. It’s run the ball and set up the pass with the run. Just find completions when I can, takings shots when you can and dominating the line of scrimmage.”

I don’t know exactly what Darnold means by “taking shots,” but if it is stretching the field with deep passes, that would be something new. He’s attempted 11 passes in three games that have traveled 20 yards or more past the line of scrimmage with just three of those completions, one for a touchdown and another intercepted. Going back to last year, the Jaguars defense allowed a 25 percent completion rate with a 6-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio on deep passes like these. As for “dominating the line of scrimmage,” the Jets offensive line have been saddled with just three of the seven sacks Darnold has taken this year, indicating the youngster still has to learn how to scramble out of danger.

Overall, Darnold’s play is good enough to earn his team a 6 wins over a 16-game season (38.4 QBR) but this won’t be one of them.