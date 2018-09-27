

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of six of the Wizards' top rotational players on an expiring contract. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

There’s plenty of space around the new MedStar Wizards Performance Center. The two full-length basketball courts are so spacious that, after practices, John Wall can take a half-court goal for himself to work on low-post moves while teammates divide into groups at other stations across the hardwood. Although everyone has room to move around the 45,000-square-foot facility, there is a cloud filling this space, a specter of trouble the Washington Wizards are not shying away from.

Among the Wizards' top 10 rotational players, six are potentially entering the final years of their contracts. Starting power forward Markieff Morris and reserves Kelly Oubre Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Austin Rivers and Jeff Green will be free agents at the end of the 2018-19 season. And center Dwight Howard, who has a player option following his first season in a Wizards uniform, could choose to leave.

Washington’s expiring deals total grows even higher when including backup center Jason Smith and sharpshooter Jodie Meeks, who is expected to miss the first 19 games of the season while serving a league-imposed suspension for a drug violation.

“How many guys we got [on expiring deals]? Like four or five?” Wall asked reporters during the team’s media day.

When told the actual number, Wall shared a memory.

“This is probably the second most we’ve had,” the all-star point guard said. “I’ve been on a team where we had about nine guys and I know what it feels like when everybody is trying to get off, get their shots and do whatever, but I think with those guys, they kind of understand what we are as a team, what we stand for.”

The last time Washington filled its locker room with players either on a one-year deal or at the end of their contracts, it was a disaster. Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld wanted to maximize spending flexibility to lure a prime free agent in the summer of 2016, so the 2015-16 team started the year with 11 players on expiring deals.

The team did not make the playoffs, and Randy Wittman lost his job as coach. While injuries played a significant role in the season taking a left turn, nine players had finished the year as pending free agents and at the time both Wall and Wittman had alluded to all the expiring deals as a deterrent for team success.

This season should be different, Wall said. This time, selfishness won’t snake into the Wizards' locker room.

“Keef has been here for years. Kelly has been here for years. Those guys understand what we’re trying to do. There’s no point in trying to go out there and prove the point,” Wall said. “You don’t get paid if we don’t win. You don’t become an all-star, you don’t get accolades if you’re not winning. So it doesn’t matter what you do by yourself.

"I think those guys understand that.”

Oubre picked up rather quickly how significant this season will be — in the eyes of others. Now entering the final year of his rookie deal, he recalled a summer encounter with former NBA player Jim Jackson. Although Oubre said he was surprised that Jackson even knew who he was, Jackson was also aware of his contract situation and offered advice.

“He was in this position before, so therefore me being a young black man, he definitely knew to just get in my ear and tell me something positive for longer down the road,” Oubre said. “So I respect that a lot.”

[To get where they want, Wizards know their defense needs to be better than league-average]

Rivers speaks from experience in saying there are no secrets when it comes to who is in a contract year. He can recall seasons when he allowed himself to forget about the future, only to have a teammate, an associate or someone involved in the NBA bring up free agency to him.

“After a while, what you realize is, ‘Damn, everybody is paying attention to everybody,’ ” Rivers said. “Which goes to show you everybody’s always watching.”

Entering his third bout as a pending free agent, Rivers has learned to no longer ignore the topic.

“Yeah, you are up this year and you’re going to get paid because you’re a great player. Believe that,” Rivers said, sharing advice he would give to younger players like Oubre. “The great ones don’t shy away from it. Like, ‘Yeah, I am up this summer. And I’m going to get it back, too, because I’m nice.’ Like, you have to believe that. You don’t say that out loud but you have to feel that. I have no shyness in talking about next year’s free agency. Yeah, I hope to capitalize on that having a great year with this team. That’s how you have to look at it.

“You always have to [pair] your success with the team success,” Rivers continued. “If it’s not for the team, it doesn’t look right.”

While the team-first pledge sounds nice, it’s also human nature for players in a contract year to strive for good individual seasons. Bradley Beal said he does not want to criminalize such a pursuit, but when asked how the Wizards can avoid mistakes from the 2015-16 season, he acknowledged the difficulties they may face.

Beal, who popularized the phrase “Everybody eats” last season, may have a new mantra for 2018-19: If the Wizards don’t succeed, nobody eats.

“That’s tough. That’s tough. I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s not,” Beal said of having six rotational players in contract years. “Every man deserves their worth. Every man is entitled to that. That’s your career. That’s your path. That’s how you take care of your family. So I’ll never argue another man’s money. I’ll never speak on another man’s pockets. That’s never in my mind frame. But one thing I’ll always advise guys is that you’re going to get rewarded. Everybody gets rewarded.

“We still have to win. If we don’t win, nobody gets rewarded.”

Read more:

Jerry Brewer: The Wizards are a better team on paper. John Wall knows that means nothing.

Three or bust: Wizards begin season-long commitment to spacing the floor

Scott Brooks has a simple goal for the upcoming season: Stop talking, Wizards. Just play.

Wounded Wizards: Austin Rivers joins Dwight Howard on the practice sideline

Kristi Toliver is back working with the Wizards