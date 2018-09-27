

Former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell, shown in 2016. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Next month, Maryland basketball will host the “Midnight Mile,” an homage to former basketball coach Lefty Driesell’s “Midnight Madness” event, to help kick off the program’s 100th season.

The event will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Kehoe Track & Field Complex, the facility that surrounds Ludwig Field on the College Park campus. Players will meet and take photos with fans before the run, while select students and guests will run with the team.

On Oct. 15, 1971, Driesell inaugurated the tradition of Midnight Madness when he had his team run a mile just after midnight, the earliest time he could being practices before the season under NCAA rules, with an audience of fans inside the football stadium. The run evolved into a midnight scrimmage, which thousands of fans attended, and has become an annual event at campuses nationwide.

“It is a thrill to host this run as a tribute to Lefty’s induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame and to kick off our program’s 100th season,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Lefty was an innovator in the game of basketball, and Midnight Madness was one of the many ways he helped make Maryland a special program.

"I am excited that our guys will have the opportunity to interact with their classmates and be a part of such a unique event. Our students play such an important role in our success at home, and we wanted to do something to show how much we appreciate their support. I’m looking forward to sharing this night with them and our fans.”

Maryland’s annual fan fest for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take place on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at Xfinity Center. The men’s basketball team will have a home exhibition game against Lynn University on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. before the regular season schedule begins against Delaware on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

