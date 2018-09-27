

Kyle McGowin threw four scoreless innings in the Nationals' 9-3 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

For 70 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, Kyle McGowin was perfect as a major league starter.

That was far longer than the Washington Nationals could have reasonably expected, with the 26-year-old making his first career start in the team’s final home game of a long, lost season. But McGowin retired the first 11 hitters who walked out of the Miami Marlins dugout, struck out four of them and only exited the game because of a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The first and only hit he surrendered jumped off Derek Dietrich’s bat and into left field for a single. That and three walks were the few blemishes on his line after four innings of work. McGowin threw 68 pitches, half for strikes, and wishes he could have pushed deeper into the day.

“I thought he was great, obviously he got the blister, but he actually knew what he wanted to do, he had a plan,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of McGowin. “He kept the ball down for the most part, used all his pitches. His slider is really impressive, it’s really good. We knew he sort of had a change-up, but his change-up was actually effective, too.

"I was hoping he could go out there and finish at least five or six innings, but obviously he had the blister so we had to take him out.”

[Boswell: No telling how Bryce Harper saga will end, but Nationals have options]

McGowin’s opportunity to start came Wednesday because Tanner Roark remains with his family in Atlanta following the birth of his third child. He earned his September call-up after impressing throughout his fifth minor league summer, pitching to a 1.20 ERA in eight starts for the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs. He made his MLB debut out of the bullpen on Sept. 5 and gave up a home run. He made another relief appearance six days later and allowed another solo shot. He made another two days after that, and that time, he escaped the one inning unscathed before his desired opportunity surfaced in the Nationals' home finale.

McGowin is at his best when starting. He made that apparent Wednesday, from the first hitter on, as his four scoreless innings laid the foundation of a 9-3 win that was shortened by rain.

“I can’t thank Davey and the Nationals enough for giving me this opportunity,” McGowin said. “Everything worked out where I was able to have this opportunity and felt comfortable starting finally. It was tough learning a new role, but now I’m feeling at home.”

It is worth noting that McGowin did face the last-place Marlins, a team that could finish this season with 99 losses. Rookie center field Victor Robles finished with two singles, a double, a three-run home run and five RBI. Adrian Sanchez — who, like Robles and McGowin, was promoted from Syracuse on Sept. 4 — knocked three singles into the outfield grass. Backup catcher Spencer Kieboom, another player who began the season in the minor leagues, had a pair of run-scoring singles and collected three RBI. Everyone seemed to get a turn.

[Nationals win, 9-3, in Bryce Harper’s possible home finale with team]

But there was still measurable significance for McGowin, whose call-up came at the end of a long and winding path through the minor leagues. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and traded to the Nationals in late 2016 as part of the package they received for Danny Espinosa. McGowin began 2018 with the Class A Potomac Nationals, was soon promoted to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, then bumped up to Syracuse after 13 starts with the Senators and finally realized his dream at the start of this month.

Wednesday would have been special for the sole reason that he jogged out to the mound in front of thousands of fans at Nationals Park. Then he handcuffed the Marlins with a low-90s sinker and sharp slider that kept them off the bases and the scoreboard.

“Everything was working pretty well,” McGowin said. “I fell behind toward the end, which is something I don’t like doing, obviously. But I battled through and Kieboom and I worked pretty well together.”

Throughout the week, with the Nationals slowly packing up the clubhouse and their season winding down, McGowin asked a handful of teammates to sign one of his home white uniforms. The jersey was hanging in his locker, covered in black Sharpie, as he sat in front of his stall a few hours before first pitch Wednesday. No matter what happens after this season, no matter if he gets another start or two or dozens in the coming years, he will always have that uniform to remember his first month in the majors by.

And now he has a pretty impressive performance to go with it.

Read more on the Nationals:

Nationals win, 9-3, in Bryce Harper’s possible home finale with team

An even 300: Max Scherzer reaches single-season strikeout milestone

Please keep the Nats out of your political screeds. Thank you.

Stephen Strasburg not worried about his shaky start against the Marlins