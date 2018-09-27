

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NBA fans this season will be able to stream portions of games for a prorated price through the league’s website, the NBA League Pass app and a streaming partnership with Turner Broadcasting’s online sports magazine Bleacher Report, the league announced Thursday.

Viewers can purchase from the start of the fourth quarter until the end of a game for $1.99. The league in its announcement said that in December viewers will be able to purchase individual games for $6.99.

“The new microtransaction offerings on League Pass will deliver more customized experiences to meet the needs of NBA fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Instead of waiting to watch highlights after a game, fans will be able to enjoy a portion of a game in real-time.”

The league said later in the season it will allow fans to purchase games at prorated prices at the start of each quarter or to buy several minutes of game access.

[Bleacher Report introduces a la carte live sports streaming in new app]

“We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o’clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game,” Silver told ESPN.

Viewers can access the games through NBA.com or the NBA and NBA League Pass apps or through the B/R Live streaming service on the Web or in an iOS or Android app.

A year’s subscription to NBA League Pass premium package costs $249.99, which includes continuous coverage during breaks, or $199.99 for access to all out-of-market games. Fans can also purchase a single-team pass for $119.99.

