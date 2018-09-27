

Kathryn Tappen, Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones outside Capital One Arena during the Stanley Cup finals. (Leigh Vogel/NBC Sports Group)

“NHL Live,” NBC Sports Network’s live pregame show, will hit the road to provide on-site “Wednesday Night Hockey” coverage from nine cities over the course of the regular season. The program’s first stop is Capital One Arena on Wednesday, when the Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner and drop the puck on the franchise’s first season as defending champions against the Boston Bruins.

“The city itself and banner raising ceremony on Wednesday will no doubt be electric, and we’re looking forward to capturing that excitement on TV and sharing it with millions of viewers across the United States,” NBC Sports Coordinating Producer John McGuinness said. “The Caps fans and crowds outside Capital One Arena are some of the best we see in the country, and will make for an incredible backdrop for our debut of ‘NHL Live’ on the road.”

The “NHL Live” team, including hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen, analysts Keith Jones, Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie, got a taste of what to expect when they broadcast from outside the arena during last season’s Stanley Cup finals. In previous years, “NHL Live” originated from a studio in Stamford, Conn., throughout the regular season. By taking the show on the road, McGuinness said, NBC Sports hopes “to capture the chaos, excitement and hockey-crazed fandom” of NHL fans across the country.

"We have intentionally selected some of the most popular and historic buildings in the league, and are looking forward to showcasing the iconic elements and cultures of each team, fan base and city,” McGuinness said.

[The Capitals started the Stanley Cup keg stand tradition. It’s likely to end with them, too.]

NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network will broadcast 109 regular season NHL games this season, including 17 doubleheaders on Wednesday nights. Previously branded “Rivalry Night,” NBC Sports is taking a slightly different approach to its midweek coverage this season.

“With the impressive growth of fan interest in nontraditional NHL markets, combined with the emergence of a number of rising stars, we felt the time was right to broaden our Wednesday night schedule and evolve the brand,” NBC Sports Executive Producer and President Sam Flood said. “Fans will still see plenty of games between traditional powers, but our new approach to Wednesday nights — including a record number of doubleheaders — allows us to show more rising stars and more Western Conference and Canadian teams than ever before.”

The Capitals are scheduled to appear on NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network 18 times, including a league-high eight times on “Wednesday Night Hockey.” Jones, McKenzie, Roenick and Tappen will be in D.C. for Washington’s home opener, with coverage set to begin at 6 p.m.

NBC Sports has announced four of the dates and venues for its on-site coverage this season. The remaining five will be announced later.

“NHL Live” On-Site Coverage

Oct. 3: Boston at Washington

Oct. 24: Toronto at Winnipeg

Nov. 14: Anaheim at Las Vegas

Dec. 12: Pittsburgh at Chicago

Capitals on NBC Sports Network

Oct. 3 vs BOS

Oct. 10 vs VGK

Oct. 17 vs NYR

Nov. 7 vs PIT

Dec. 11 vs DET

Dec. 19 vs PIT

Dec. 21 vs BUF

Jan. 8 vs PHI

Jan. 23 at TOR

Mar. 6 at PHI

Mar. 12 at PIT

Mar. 19 at NJD

Mar. 20 vs TBL

Capitals on NBC

Jan. 20 at CHI

Feb. 3 vs BOS

Mar. 3 at NYR

