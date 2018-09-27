

Tiger Woods rides a golf cart with teammate Patrick Reed during a practice session. (Franck Fife/AFP)

Take a look at the pictures and hear Tiger Woods in interviews. After his first Tour win in more than five years, life seems pretty good.

Headed into the Ryder Cup, he seems to be getting along well with his teammates, too.

After his victory at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday, the U.S. Ryder Cup team, led by captain Jim Furyk, pranked Woods to celebrate his return to the win column.

Furyk led the team in giving Woods the “silent treatment,” Woods’s caddie, Joe LaCava, told Ryder Cup Radio on SiriusXM.

It’s a practice more common to baseball dugouts than golf tournaments. After a batter hits a noteworthy home run — often if it’s his first in the major leagues — players on the bench will playfully shun him when he returns to the dugout.

Furyk asked LaCava if Woods would take kindly to that kind of high jinks. Here’s LaCava’s account from the radio interview:

“I ran into Jim Furyk, and he said, ‘We were thinking about giving Tiger the cold shoulder like they do in baseball when the guy hits his first home run.’ He asked, ‘Do you think Tiger will be okay with that?’ I was like, ‘Of course he would. He’s got a sense of humor, for crying out loud. Lighten up a little bit.’

“Tiger shows up about a half-hour later and . . . he’s looking for some high-fives from everybody and no one’s giving him the time of day. No one’s even looking at him. They’re all in the room and they have their backs to him because we got the heads-up when he was coming in. He’s looking at me like what’s going on? This is kind of weird. And he’s not one of those guys that needs a lot of fanfare, but these are his boys. He’s looking for 11 guys to come running up and give him a big hug and it didn’t happen for about two minutes. Then after that they all stood up and hugged him like they do in baseball and gave him a nice ovation. It was a pretty cool scene.”

Woods had eight top-10 finishes this season, including sixth place at the British Open in July and second at the PGA Championship in August.

But he still hasn’t been vintage Woods, the one who led after 54 holes and then opened up soaring margins in blistering Sunday rounds, the one with the ubiquitous Sunday red polos and charging fist pumps.

Most of Woods’s Ryder Cup teammates grew up watching that golfer, who held the world’s top ranking for 11 of 12 seasons between 1998 and 2009, and have been joking that they want a piece of him when he’s back in top form.

“They’ve been jokingly saying, ‘We want to go against you,’" Woods told reporters at his introductory Ryder Cup news conference. “Well all right. Here you go.”