The Washington Capitals' 4-0 win in an exhibition game against St. Louis on Tuesday night has apparently come at a cost. Center Travis Boyd suffered an undisclosed “lower-body” injury that’s considered “week-to-week” after he blocked a shot late in the game. Additionally, defenseman Michal Kempny is “day-to-day” with a concussion after Blues defenseman clipped Kempny in the head with his elbow.

Boyd was expected to make the team’s opening-night roster, and he was vying with Nic Dowd for the fourth-line center vacancy. That will presumably now go to Dowd to start the season, and if the Capitals put Boyd on injured reserve, that could open an extra roster spot for another forward. Boyd played eight NHL games last season, and in 61 American Hockey League contests, he scored 15 goals and 32 assists.

The Capitals have 20 forwards and nine defensemen left on the training-camp roster. Should Kempny, who was on a top pairing with John Carlson in the playoffs last season, have to miss the start of the season, expect Christian Djoos to play on the left of Carlson with Madison Bowey and Brooks Orpik on the third pairing. With Boyd potentially out for an extended period of time, forwards Jayson Megna, Shane Gersich, Riley Barber and Liam O’Brien now have a better shot of making the team.

