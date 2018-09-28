

Capitals fans watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals outside Capital One Arena. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Capitals will raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner in franchise history before next Wednesday’s season opener. Fans without tickets to the highly anticipated event are invited to partake in the celebration from just outside Capital One Arena.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced that the Capitals' banner-raising ceremony and ensuing game against the Boston Bruins will be broadcast on the video board located on the G Street side of the arena. Street closures will take effect at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate the outdoor viewing party.

[NBC Sports will debut traveling pregame show outside Capital One Arena]

In June, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Chinatown for similar viewing parties during the Stanley Cup finals. Wednesday’s event ensures that there will be an audience of people rocking the red during “NHL Live,” NBC Sports' pregame show, which will broadcast from outside Capital One Arena starting at 6 p.m. As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets for Wednesday’s game on the secondary market started around $120.

Wednesday’s pregame festivities will also include a “Rock the Red Carpet” event on F Street, where players will arrive and enter the arena at 4:45 p.m. The banner-raising ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., with the opening faceoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Capitals are strongly encouraging fans to be like T.J. Oshie and take Metro to the game.

Here’s more information about street closures and parking restrictions, via the team:

Traffic and Parking Enforcement: In order to facilitate this event, there will be no vehicular traffic in the blocks around the Capital One Arena listed below. The closures will begin on Wednesday, October 3 at 5:30. Information is subject to change based on prevailing conditions. F Street, NW from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW (2:30PM to 10:30 pm) G Street, NW between 7th Street and 9th Street (accessible only to local residents and monthly parking pass holders) 8th Street, NW, between G and H Streets, NW Traffic Restrictions: - G Street from 7th Street – 9th Street, NW (5:30pm – 10:30pm) - 8th Street from G Street to H Street, NW (5:30pm – 10:30pm) - F Street from 6th Street – 7th Street, NW (5:30pm – 10:30pm) - 8th Street from G Street to H Street, NW (5:30pm – 10:30pm) Parking Restrictions: From noon until 2:00am: - No parking on G Street, NW between 7th Street and 9th Street - No parking on F Street, NW between 6th Street and 9th Street - No parking on 7th St between E Street and H Street Bike Access: - Capital Bikeshare stations will be closed at 6th and F Streets, NW and 7th and F Streets, NW

