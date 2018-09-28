

Bill Hamid and D.C. United sit five points behind Saturday's opponent, the Montreal Impact, with a month left in the regular season. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

It’s been a blast at Buzzard Point these past 11 weeks, what with Wayne Rooney’s arrival and Bill Hamid’s return, Luciano Acosta’s renewal and the energy and awe of quality soccer in a glittering, riverside stadium.

But here’s the thing: Anything other than a three-point performance Saturday against the visiting Montreal Impact — the team immediately ahead of D.C. United in MLS’s Eastern Conference playoff race — would undermine a resurgent summer at Audi Field.

A must-win?

“In our minds,” defender Steve Birnbaum said, “it is.”

Mathematically, United will remain in the hunt regardless of what transpires.

Realistically, with one month left in the campaign and a five-point deficit, D.C. cannot afford to fall further adrift. A draw would crush a golden, head-to-head opportunity and maintain the status quo. Defeat would reduce the margin of error to razor-thin levels and perhaps allow New England (35 points in 29 matches) to overtake United (35 in 28).

Victory, however, would not only narrow the gap with Montreal (40 points in 30 matches), but with two games in hand, United would control its fortunes heading into the home-heavy stretch run.

“It’s a must-win, it’s a big game,” Coach Ben Olsen said, raising and changing his voice while waving his arms to imitate what everyone has been repeating since United’s previous match. “If I get another text saying this is a big game, yeah, no kidding.”

United has not played since Sept. 16, a 13-day gap that has afforded time during an otherwise compact second half of the season to rest sore bodies and prepare for a surging opponent. D.C. had not enjoyed such time off since a 10-day buildup to Audi Field’s debut in mid-July.

Midfielder Yamil Asad, whose nine goals rank second on the team, seems likely to start after missing four matches with an ankle injury and entering as a second-half sub against the New York Red Bulls two weeks ago. Most nagging ailments have healed, though center back Kofi Opare remains out with a hip-groin issue.

In other words, between the rest and personnel, United is as ready as it will ever be for what amounts to the biggest match of the season.

“We’ve always had our eye on this game because they’re preventing us from achieving our short-term goals” of making the playoffs, Hamid said. “We have a goal. We have a distinct goal. We have a reachable goal. We just have to take it.”

Though both teams carry losing records, they are in good grooves. Montreal is 3-1-3 in the past seven matches, while United is 2-0-2 in the past four, 6-2-3 over 11 games, 7-4-3 since Rooney’s famous entrance and 7-2-1 at Audi Field with 22 goals for.

D.C., however, has not beaten Montreal in the past seven meetings, an 0-4-3 stretch including the 2016 playoffs. The sides played to a 1-1 draw at Stade Saputo on Aug. 4. The Impact’s ringleader is Argentine attacker Ignacio Piatti (13 goals, 13 assists).

“He has been one of the most consistent threats this league has ever seen,” Olsen said. “What makes him great is he has so many [attacking] dimensions to his game.”

In training the past week, United has braced for Piatti but also worked on “who we are and what makes us successful,” Olsen said.

United hummed in the attack against the Red Bulls on Sept. 16 but lost its way defensively and relinquished three leads before settling for a 3-3 draw — an unsatisfying result at home that raised the urgency for victory against Montreal.

Such as outcome would turn the tables on the visitors and force the Impact to win probably its final three matches. United will play the following four at home before finishing Oct. 28 at Chicago.

“I don’t know how else to put it: Our season is on the line,” Birnbaum said. “We’ve been building up to this moment. The chemistry has gotten better. The new stadium has helped. There has been a lot of good of late, but we know we need three points in this game.”

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact

Where: Audi Field.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News (formerly NewsChannel 8).

Records: D.C. 9-11-8, 35 points; Montreal 12-14-4, 40 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Paul Arriola, Junior Moreno, Russell Canouse, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad; F Wayne Rooney.

Montreal probable starters: GK Evan Bush; Ds Bacary Sagna, Rod Fanni, Rudy Camacho, Daniel Lovitz; MFs Micheal Azira, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Fs Alejandro Silva, Quincy Amarikwa, Ignacio Piatti.

Read more:

Christian Pulisic didn’t score in his last match, but you’ll enjoy his assist

United to consider Audi Field as temporary home for its USL team

Perspective: This summer, D.C. United got a new stadium, a new star and, in me, a new fan