

Sophomore linebacker Charles Snowden grabbed an interception, along with recording eight total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack and one fumble recovery, in Virginia's rout of Louisville last weekend. (Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charles Snowden gripped the sledgehammer tightly, raised it over his head and swung straight down with all his might, demolishing into pebbles and dust a chunk of stone placed on the floor of the Virginia football team’s locker room.

“Breaking the rock” has become a raucous part of the Cavaliers’ victory celebrations this season, including following a 27-3 romp over Louisville in the ACC opener Saturday during which Snowden filled the defensive stat sheet in virtually every category.

The performance earned the linebacker was the third player, and first non-senior, to take part in the tradition that Shawn Griswold, the team’s first-year director of football development and performance, introduced at the start of the season.

Given how briskly Snowden has ascended into a difference-maker despite a limited football background, Coach Bronco Mendenhall indicated he expects the sophomore from Silver Spring, Md., who played less than two full seasons at the varsity level in high school at St. Albans in the District, to be a frequent boulder buster. His next chance will be Saturday afternoon when Virginia (3-1, 1-0) plays at N.C. State (3-0, 0-0).

“I don’t know where the limit is with him,” Mendenhall said of Snowden, who stands 6 feet 7 and weights 225 pounds. “The size, the range, the speed but also the type of person, those type of people, they maximize their abilities. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Starting for just the fourth time in college this past weekend, Snowden collected eight total tackles, including one and a half for loss, two pass breakups, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery against the Cardinals.

The Cavaliers held an ACC opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 2009 and limited the Cardinals to 66 rushing yards. They also forced three turnovers, including Snowden’s interception on the second play of the second quarter, leading to Virginia taking the lead for good on its ensuing possession.

“We had gone over their route combinations all week, so I had a good idea of what they were going to do,” said Snowden, who on Monday was named ACC linebacker of the week. “The quarterback threw the ball, I got a good break, and since I’ve been blessed with long arms, I could go out there and grab it.”

Those long arms, naturally, served Snowden well in basketball, which he played along with junior varsity football at Blake, a public high school at Silver Spring. It was St. Albans assistant varsity basketball coach Bobby Fields who initially encouraged Snowden’s father, Charles Sr., to consider the all-boys private school in Northwest D.C. when the two sat next to one another at a basketball game between Blake and Springbrook. The younger Snowden transferred to St. Albans in 2014 and, despite some reservations, reclassified as a sophomore.

“In the spirit of the bigger picture, he did not fight it,” Snowden’s father said. “That extra year, it was humongous. It allowed him to grow physically. It allowed him to mature. Who knows if he would have had the same opportunities if he had not graduated when he did?”

Snowden played basketball as a sophomore at St. Albans for Coach O.J. Johnson, coincidentally a former two-year football player at Virginia, but sitting in the stands with his family watching a varsity football game at the start of his junior year sparked Snowden’s urge to play that sport again, particularly since the school had unveiled newly renovated athletic fields.

Bulldogs football Coach Gary Schnell gladly inserted Snowden as a hybrid stand-up defensive end-outside linebacker four games into the season. Playing in only seven games that year, Snowden became an all-conference selection. By his senior year, Snowden also was playing wide receiver. He was content to give up basketball, including an offer from Division I St. Francis (Pa.), beyond high school once committing to Virginia in early October 2016 as part of Mendenhall’s program rebuild.

“The physicality is crazy, and so getting my mind right, getting my body physically ready for that, that’s been the biggest adjustment for me personally,” Snowden said. “In basketball, obviously it’s a contact sport, but it’s nothing like football.”

Snowden counts Cavaliers linebacker and tri-captain Chris Peace as the teammate he perhaps seeks advice from most frequently, but he also had the benefit of playing on the same unit last year as linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding.

Both are among the most decorated players in Cavaliers history and were foundational pieces to Virginia reaching a bowl game last season for the first time since 2011.

Snowden, meanwhile, is on a similar trajectory, coaches and teammates said, having barely tapped into mixing high-level basketball skills and leadership belying his age into his football development.

“It’s very impressive,” Mendenhall said. “Someone asked which one of our players, I was doing a radio interview, the player most likely to be the president of the United States, and it was Charles Snowden.

“Who he is, is allowing the accelerated version of his game. He certainly has the tools, and he’s learning what it feels like to play tired with all those snaps. He has a great mentor in that room in Chris Peace, so my point is Charles is under the influence of Chris, which I love that succession.”

