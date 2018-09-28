Wayde Sims, a forward for the LSU men’s basketball team, was shot and killed early Friday morning near the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge, police there told the Advocate.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. local time at a Subway restaurant across the street from Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, though the Advocate’s Grace Toohey reports that the restaurant closes at 9 p.m. and wasn’t open at the time. Sims, 20, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us,” LSU Coach Will Wade in a statement. “We are heartbroken.”

Aaron Epps, one of Sims’s teammates, mourned his death on Twitter.

Lil bro was such a caring individual man I’m hurt. RIP Wayde #Forever44 pic.twitter.com/bENVqdnhYq — Aaron Epps (@AaronEpps21) September 28, 2018

As did Joe Spencer, Sims’s high school coach:

We love you Wayde pic.twitter.com/BVW7Omd2BK — Joe Spencer (@CoachJoeSpencer) September 28, 2018

Sims, who was about to begin his junior season, averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, starting 10 games. He was named Louisiana Gatorade high school player of the year in 2015 and led University High in Baton Rouge to three straight state titles. Sims’s father, Wayne, played for LSU in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

“Maybe the guy I’ve been most impressed with [in the offseason] is Wayde Sims,” Wade told a local radio station earlier this week. “Moving him around, we’re trying to solve the issue of having a bigger 3-man, and really the past month or couple weeks we’ve messed around with him at the 3. He’s done a really nice job.”

Sims spoke with reporters just days before his death

