

Lorenzo Harrison III, shown last season, will miss the remainder of this season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell/Washington D.C.)

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III underwent successful surgery on Friday morning to repair damage in his right knee.

Harrison, a junior and one of Maryland’s most experienced running backs, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering the non-contact injury during practice on Tuesday.

Harrison’s father described the procedure as a “cleanup” surgery and said there was no damage to his son’s anterior cruciate or medial collateral ligaments.

“It was the least intrusive thing that [the doctor] does,” Lorezno Harrison Jr. said. “The surgery was 45 minutes. He was in and out.”

Harrison is expected to make a full recovery by the start of fall camp next year. He will be on crutches for about a month, his father said, but will begin the rehabilitation process immediately. The doctors expect Harrison to start jogging in two to three months.

Coach DJ Durkin, who remains on administrative leave pending the results of a second external investigation into the football program, visited Harrison after the surgery, according to the player’s father. Durkin’s wife and two children were there as well.

Harrison ran for more than 600 yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. During his first year in College Park, Harrison was just 57 yards away from breaking the program’s freshman rushing record when he was suspended from the team for the final three games. As a sophomore, Harrison had the second-most rushing yards on the team.

This season, Harrison recorded 84 rushing yards and a touchdown through two games before he missed the next two with a hamstring strain. Interim coach Matt Canada said Harrison was cleared to play against Minnesota, but the staff decided to give him another week of rest. Harrison will likely be able to use a medical redshirt for the 2018 season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Maryland’s running backs group is also without Jake Funk, who broke his hand after playing in the season opener against Texas. Even with the injuries, the Terps have a deep backfield that includes Ty Johnson, Anthony McFarland and Tayon Fleet-Davis.

Harrison’s father said his son had never before missed significant time in his football career because of injury.

“Over time I’ve learned that adversity is a lifelong battle in which we get to find out a lot about ourselves,” Harrison wrote Thursday in an Instagram post announcing the injury. “Each time it creeps up on us we’re faced with two options; succumb to it or embrace it. … See ya’ll next season, I promise it will be worth the wait.”