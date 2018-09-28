

Manager Dave Martinez says he will play his starters, which include outfielder Juan Soto, above, in the season-ending series in Colorado. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

After a strange and emotional home finale Wednesday, the Washington Nationals boarded a plane to Denver on Thursday. Most of them will not return to D.C. until Winterfest in December. They are officially eliminated from the postseason race, and need just one victory in this series to secure a winning season. Three wins would give them 84, and would ensure they finish second to the Braves in the National League East. A winning season sounds better than a losing one, and a second-place finish seems a lot less disappointing than third.

[Anthony Rendon, the Nationals' super-quiet superstar, finds a reason to use his voice]

RILE UP THE ROCKIES

While the Nationals enter this weekend’s series with little besides pride at stake, the Rockies enter the series with their playoff hopes on the line. They begin the weekend with a one-game lead over the Dodgers for first place in the National League West, but could also end up falling out of a wild card spot with a rough series this weekend. Such is the state of the National League playoff picture.

Because they are in contention, Dave Martinez has said he will play his starters, in part so the Nationals can finish strong, in part to maintain the integrity of the schedule. Bryce Harper will likely get a few more at-bats. Juan Soto will get a few more chances to solidify his rookie of the year case. The only question is what Martinez will do with his pitching.

ROTATING ROTATION

As of Wednesday evening, Martinez said the Nationals had not decided exactly how to handle their pitching rotation this weekend. Tanner Roark will stay home in Atlanta with his family, which just welcomed a baby boy, and will not pitch again this season. Joe Ross will pitch Friday night’s series opener. Beyond him, plans remain uncertain.

[The Nationals were better than their record this season. So what happened?]

Stephen Strasburg would be on turn to pitch Saturday, but he didn’t look particularly strong in his last outing, which lasted four innings and required 100 pitches. His velocity never fully returned since he came off the disabled list, and his trademark dominance never followed, either. The Nationals could decide to shut him down, particularly at unfriendly Coors Field, and go with one of their many young starters.

Max Scherzer would be on turn to pitch Sunday, but after he reached the 300-strikeout milestone Tuesday, Martinez said he would leave it up to Scherzer to decide whether he wanted to push through another start. Scherzer likely will not be able to catch Jacob DeGrom in the hearts of Cy Young voters, anyway. On the other hand, he might relish the chance to spoil the Rockies' season.

ANOTHER GOODBYE

What might have been Harper’s final home game as a National ended Wednesday with the 25-year-old on deck, and without a traditional farewell. Harper said he doesn’t know whether he will be back in Washington, so nothing is certain, but his final games as a National could come this weekend.

Meanwhile, Soto will be making his push for rookie of the year status despite showing signs of fatigue at the plate. Anthony Rendon can continue his climb up major league leader boards as he rounds out an extremely productive season. And it’s uncertain whether Ryan Zimmerman, who left Wednesday’s game early with back tightness, will play. Should he enter the offseason with any lingering issue, that could affect the Nationals' plans.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Fri.: RHP Joe Ross vs. RHP Kyle Freeland

Sat.: TBA vs. RHP Jon Gray

Sun.: TBA vs. TBA