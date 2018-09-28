

Sean Doolittle exits the bullpen cart during a game this month. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

At this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in D.C., several of baseball’s biggest stars filmed an anti-bullying PSA. Nationals closer Sean Doolittle participated, too. The 30-second spot for MLB and ESPN’s Shred Hate initiative, which features Doolittle, Mike Trout, Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts, among others, debuts Friday and will air throughout October, National Bullying Prevention Month.

Doolittle isn’t a household name like the other players in the PSA — heck, he was the third-most recognizable player among the trio of Nationals selected to the 2018 All-Star Game — but he was an obvious choice to be included in the campaign given his willingness to speak out on a variety of social issues. Doolittle wore a “Love Wins” T-shirt during the All-Star Game red carpet parade and supported an anti-bullying initiative during his time with the A’s.

All-Star closer Sean Doolittle and Eireann Dolan work the red carpet at the #AllStarGame.#LoveWins // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/0EqIOZ4XHQ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 17, 2018

As part of the Shred Hate program launched in January 2017, the San Francisco-based nonprofit No Bully trains schools to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying. The Nationals are one of nine MLB teams that have supported Shred Hate.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Shred Hate campaign,” Doolittle said in a release. “It is staggering to learn that nearly one in four students are victims of bullying and cyberbullying and the work of nonprofits like No Bully is essential to eradicate this epidemic. I am impressed by their model for education, training, and monitoring, as well as their process for creating positive environments for students.”

“We are incredibly appreciative of each of these all-stars whose participation in this campaign to end bullying will have an impact on children throughout our country for years to come,” MLB Vice President and assistant to the commissioner Billy Bean said. “Our sport has a unique opportunity to impact lives and help our youth redefine the school experience through the foundations of respect, kindness and dignity. We are fortunate to have some of baseball’s very best join us as we continue to battle against this epidemic.”

During this year’s All-Star Game, racist, homophobic and misogynistic tweets that Brewers reliever Josh Hader sent in 2011 and 2012 surfaced. Two weeks later, ugly tweets from Nationals shortstop Trea Turner’s past came to light. Earlier in the season, Turner had filmed a PSA for Shred Hate and met with a group of students from 11 D.C. schools to talk about bullying. In the wake of the discovery of Hader and Turner’s old tweets, Doolittle felt compelled to speak out, this time via a Twitter thread.

“It’s a privilege to play in the major leagues and we have an obligation to leave the game better than we found it,” Doolittle wrote, in part. “There’s no place for racism, insensitive language or even casual homophobia. I hope we can learn from this and make the MLB a place where all our fans feel welcome.”

