

Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer returned to the sideline last week after a three-game suspension for mishandling domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant. (Jay LaPrete/AP)

Ohio State’s football program deleted a tweet Thursday that it posted the day before that contained an image and message that were criticized as inappropriate. Promoting a road game Saturday at Penn State, the tweet showed a Buckeyes player making a shushing gesture, with a phrase above him: “Silence."

The tweet was captioned, “Silence the white noise,” and OSU officials clarified that the message was meant to reflect the team’s goal of quieting the raucous, white-clad crowd expected at Penn State. Critics accused the program of being tone-deaf at a time when head football coach Urban Meyer has been embroiled in a controversy over his handling of allegations of domestic assault lodged against a former assistant, and the school faces lawsuits over allegations of rampant sexual abuse by a former team doctor.

In addition, Penn State’s football program was heavily tarnished by a child sexual-abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, and the conference in which the schools play, the Big Ten, was rocked by the revelation that former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused hundreds of girls over a period of decades. Each case served as a lesson not only in the importance of victims coming forward, but in the roles people in powerful positions have all too often played in ignoring or suppressing victims' complaints.

“Even if this is about a game, in light of the domestic violence & sexual assault scandals at tOSU, this is inappropriate,” Brenda Tracy, who survived a gang-rape by college football players and now speaks to teams about averting cultures of physical and sexual violence, said on Twitter of the graphic posted by the Buckeyes. “Messaging matters.”

I would say @OhioStateFB @OhioState would need some sensitivity training. I mean this marketing promotion is laughable. I mean I get they are responding to PSU... but isn’t SILENCE from Urban the reason you’re in this whole fiasco?! Im confused. Throw the whole campaign away! pic.twitter.com/NEOGbw9jfG — Marvin James (@sportsguymarv) September 27, 2018

After deleting the tweet, the Buckeyes reportedly posted another one explaining that decision but deleted that, as well. The tweet said, “As we have done in the past, and in preparation for Saturday’s game, we issued a message to our fans via social media outlets. The message has been interpreted in ways we absolutely did not intend, and we have removed it from our channels. We understand why people were critical.”

“That message is the same message we used before the 2016 whiteout game at Penn State,” OSU football spokesman Jerry Emig told ESPN on Thursday. “And that message is directed to our team to play really well to silence an incredible whiteout crowd at Penn State.”

In the Buckeyes' home win last week over Tulane, Meyer was on the sideline for the first time this season after serving a three-game suspension. OSU levied the punishment in August following an investigation into the coach’s handling of accusations made against the former assistant, Zach Smith, by a woman who is now Smith’s ex-wife.

The investigation concluded that Meyer did not actively attempt to cover up incidents of alleged domestic violence over a period of several years, but repeatedly turned a blind eye to warning signs about the behavior of Smith, who is a grandson of former Buckeyes coach Earle Bruce, a mentor to Meyer.

“Over the years, we have worked hard to educate and remind our coaches and players of the seriousness of relationship violence. I understand my lack of more action in this situation has raised concerns about this commitment,” Meyer said in a statement last month. “I once again apologize for this, and I extend my empathy to all women, men and families who are affected by relationship violence.

“This has been a real learning experience for me,” he added at the time. “I fully intend to use my voice more effectively to be a part of the solution.”

Read more from The Post:

Benny Snell Jr. will make you believe in Kentucky football

College football betting Week 5: Will Alabama take its foot off the gas again?

Doug Williams says Adrian Peterson’s Redskins visit caught Daniel Snyder and Bruce Allen off guard

After saying girls ‘pretty much ruin everything,’ high school AD placed on leave