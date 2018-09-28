

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich has made a strong case for the National League MVP Award. (Jeff Curry/USA Today)

By the time game 162 comes and goes on Sunday, the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season will be finished (unless there is a tie-breaking game 163 on Monday). Years from now, depending on where the sport goes from here — and how aggressively its caretakers act to alter its trajectory — this season will be viewed either as a pivot point on the shift back to a more action-filled game, or another data point in its continued climb toward a game increasingly based on velocity, power and inertia.

When the final pitch is thrown, this season will have seen more strikeouts than any other in history. It will have seen the lowest leaguewide batting average in 46 years. Strikeouts almost certainly will have outnumbered hits for the first time ever. Starting pitchers will have thrown the fewest innings, and relief pitchers the most, of any season on record. But even amid a changing game, great individual performances resonate as strongly as ever, and 2018 was full of them. Here, then, are my choices for this season’s major awards. (Note: The Post does not allow its reporters to vote on official awards.)

American League MVP: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

When the best player of his generation has the best offensive season of his career, as Mike Trout has in 2018, it takes an extraordinary performance to unseat him. But that’s what Betts has delivered, with a .346/.437/.643 slash line entering the weekend and more Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field. If you’re into advanced analytics, according to Fangraph’s wins above replacement formula he has produced just the third 10-plus-WAR season by a position player this decade (the other two, of course, belonging to Trout). Runner-up: Trout.

National League MVP: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Half a season, half a month or perhaps even half a week ago, I would have gone with Javier Baez, the Chicago Cubs’ multi-positional wonder. But Yelich has been the game’s best player in the second half (.359/.435/.743) and has carried the Brewers from six games back in late August to within a game of the Cubs’ NL Central lead entering the final weekend. And lest we get accused of basing this award on half a season, Yelich’s full-season fWAR of 6.9 also led all NL position players entering the weekend, with Baez (5.5) fourth. Runner-up: Baez.

AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander, Astros

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets

In a sense, it’s a shame the Mets finally gave deGrom a modicum of run support in September, allowing him to post a couple of late wins and get his record (10-9) above .500 — because it would have been a fascinating test to see whether, in this era of statistical enlightenment, voters could tolerate a Cy Young winner with a losing record. By most other measures (strikeouts being the chief exception), deGrom has been superior to Washington’s Max Scherzer, his nearest pursuer and the consensus best starter in the game, and with a lead of three-quarters of a run in ERA (1.70 vs. 2.53) — plus sizable leads in most advance metrics — it’s difficult to argue deGrom should get passed over in favor of Scherzer. Runner-up: Scherzer.

AL rookie of the year: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Taken alone, either his pitching (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.161 WHIP, 11 strikeouts per nine innings) OR his hitting (.283/.362/.568, 22 homers in 315 at-bats) might have vaulted him into contention. But taken together, they make the Angels’ two-way sensation the clear winner here. Ohtani’s combined 3.7 fWAR as a pitcher and hitter, if you’re into advanced analytics, far outpaces those of the two New York Yankees infielders in contention for this award: Miguel Andujar (2.5) and Gleyber Torres (1.9). Runner-up: Andujar.

NL rookie of the year: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

What an amazing thing it is to know we’re going to be seeing Acuna, 20, and Washington’s Juan Soto, 19, going at each other in the NL East for another half-decade, at least. For much of this summer, these precocious outfielders — the former a five-tool marvel of brilliance, the latter arguably the most gifted teenage hitter in a generation — one-upped each other on a near-nightly basis. But eventually, Acuna (with a .336/.405/.698 August) pulled away from Soto (and his Braves from Soto’s Nationals), with his brilliant defensive work breaking all ties and ultimately making this a relatively easy choice. Runner-up: Soto.

AL manager of the year: Alex Cora, Red Sox

Absent any hard numbers, magic formulas or insider knowledge of how all 30 teams operate, the weighing of manager of the year candidates tends to follow a simple formula: which underfunded, overachieving team outperformed expectations the most? By that measure, Oakland’s Bob Melvin should win — and he might (in which case I would have zero issues with the choice). But it has to be just as difficult, and laudable, for a rookie manager to take over a reigning division champ with sizable resources and massive expectations and lead it to one of the best seasons in the franchise’s storied history. (If you doubt how difficult it is, just ask Davey Martinez.) Runner-up: Melvin.

NL manager of the year: Brian Snitker, Braves

If it seemed like every time you turned around, the Braves were calling up another 20-year-old rookie for his big league debut, you weren’t imagining things. The Baby Braves had 12 rookies debut for them in 2018 — the type of wholesale promotion you typically only see from tanking teams. Instead, the Braves will win the East by the widest margin of any NL division champ. While — again — it is impossible to quantify a manager’s influence, it’s hard to imagine Snitker’s steady hand and easygoing manner, not to mention his familiarity with the team’s farm system as a longtime minor-league manager, wasn’t a huge part of their success. Runner-up: Bud Black, Rockies.

