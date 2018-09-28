

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler came out firing at the Ryder Cup. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Team USA and Team Europe are off and golfing Friday at the Ryder Cup in France. We’ll keep you updated throughout the morning’s four-ball matches and then the foursomes that follow.

Friday’s foursomes pairings:

Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler vs. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, 7:50 a.m. Eastern

Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter, 8:05 a.m. Eastern

Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren, 8:20 a.m. Eastern

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, 8:35 a.m. Eastern

Tiger Woods will sit out the latter session of the day.

Team USA 3, Team Europe 1

MORNING FOUR-BALLS

Rickie Fowler/Dustin Johnson def. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Oleson, 4 and 2

The Americans took the Ryder Cup’s first point in fairly dominant fashion, storming to the win on the back nine.

Oleson’s birdie at No. 8 gave the Europeans a one-hole edge, but it was a short-lived lead as Fowler brought the match back to all-square with a birdie at the par-5 ninth. He followed with another birdie at No. 10, winning that hole, and the rout was on after birdies from Johnson at Nos. 12 and 13. A final birdie from Johnson at 16 ended it.

“We did a good job of picking the other up,” Fowler told the Golf Channel.

Said Johnson: “We did a really good job of not both being out of the hole. If he was out, I picked him up. If I was out, he picked me up.”

Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau def. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm, 1 up

Koepka and Finau were in big trouble early as Rose and Rahm took a two-hole lead over the first eight, and they wouldn’t lead this one until the final hole, when Koepka’s birdie gave them the match.

Finau walked the fine line between birdie and disaster on the 16th, plinking his tee shot off the wooden frame around the green and landing it just feet from the hole. He would make the putt for a birdie and the hole, which squared the match.

Are you KIDDING?



Golf is a funny game. pic.twitter.com/Sp4CHXniN4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2018

“We’ll take the breaks where we can get them,” Finau told the Golf Channel.

Driving for the green on the short par-4 sixth hole, Koepka’s tee shot struck a fan in the face, leaving her bloodied and the two-time defending U.S. Open champion and 2018 PGA Championship winner visibly shaken, according to reports. Koepka rush to the gallery to check on the fan and signed a glove for her.

"Medics rushed to the scene to place bandages over the young woman’s eye. She lay on the ground for several minutes, and is now believed to have been taken to Le Golf National’s medical center,” the Telegraph writes.

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up

The Americans jumped out to a three-hole lead over the first seven holes, only to see that lead evaporate thanks to three straight European birdies on Nos. 11-13. But Thomas’s birdie at No. 15 gave the Americans the lead again, and all Spieth needed was a short par at 18 to give Team USA a massive 3-0 lead in the early going.

“We ham-and-egged it extremely well around this golf course,” was how Spieth described playing with his good buddy Thomas in a chat with the Golf Channel.

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Patrick Reed/Tiger Woods, 3 and 1

Fleetwood hit a long birdie putt at 15 and then another at 16 as the Europeans charged ahead while Woods and Reed started to falter. The Europeans desperately need a point from this one, and Fleetwood is looking like he’s going to be their four-ball savior.

Things really went sideways for Woods and Reed on the 15th. Tiger found the rough and decided to lay up because Reed was seemingly in good shape, but this year’s Masters winner then sent his second shot into the water.

Woods then found the drink at 16, setting up Fleetwood’s heroics again, and Molinari ended it with a long bomber of his own at 18.

