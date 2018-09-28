

Shareef O'Neal will miss his freshman season at UCLA after undergoing heart surgery. (Gregory Payan/Associated Press)

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, UCLA recruit Shareef O’Neal, will sit out his freshman season to recover from heart surgery, he said Friday.

O’Neal, 18, did not reveal the condition doctors detected, but told TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, he “felt funny” during one of his first summer practices with the Bruins. The team’s medical staff gave him a heart monitor, he said, and told him to press a button on the device if he felt unwell again.

Several practices later, he did press the button and doctors found what O’Neal described as “something serious and pretty risky.”

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal told TMZ.

Blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last... I will be back basketball world .. just wait on me ❤️ I’ll miss you this year but you will always be with me ❤️ https://t.co/YP4zZwg1FF — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) September 28, 2018

O’Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward and the No. 41 recruit in the class of 2018, according to scouting service 247Sports, will take a medical redshirt his freshman year, which allows him to remain on scholarship at UCLA and preserve all four years of eligibility.

“During my rehab, I’ll be attending my classes and being a normal student,” he said.

“I’ll be back in no time,” he added.

