

Stephen Strasburg will close out his 2018 campaign against the Rockies Saturday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

DENVER — The Washington Nationals have very little to play for on this final weekend of the season. Their opponents, however, could finish this weekend, 1) with a N.L. West title, 2) out of the playoffs, or 3) somewhere in between. Consequently, the Nationals' approach to this series will affect the fates of several other teams, though that approach remains somewhat unclear.

Manager Dave Martinez has yet to say whether he will deploy his regulars, but when the Nationals played against the Phillies and Braves — two teams that were, at the time, still in contention — he used them, despite his team being near elimination. This weekend, his biggest decisions surround the rotation, which was unclear until Friday afternoon when the Nationals officially listed Stephen Strasburg as Saturday’s starter against Rockies' right-hander Jon Gray. As of Wednesday, the Nationals had not announced Strasburg, leaving his status uncertain.

The Nationals have not, however, listed a starter for Sunday’s season finale. Max Scherzer would be on turn to pitch it, and Martinez has said he will leave it up to Scherzer to decide whether he wants to do so. Scherzer hit his coveted 300-strikeout milestone in his last outing, and seems unlikely to derail Jacob deGrom’s quest for the National League Cy Young Award now. In other words, he doesn’t necessarily have any personal milestones to attain, and Coors Field isn’t exactly friendly to visitors.

Meanwhile, Ryan Zimmerman is not in Friday night’s lineup after leaving Wednesday night’s game with “back tightness.” At the time of the trouble, Martinez said he hoped Zimmerman would be ready to play Friday, but obviously, the first baseman is not.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (81-78)

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Adrian Sanchez 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Joe Ross