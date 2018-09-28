

Kirk Cousins's big game Thursday night in Los Angeles wasn't enough for the Vikings, who fell to 1-2-1 with the loss. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

When the Minnesota Vikings made the all-time free-agent expenditure in March by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract, it was set up for this season to be all about Cousins. The Vikings had the other pieces of a Super Bowl team in place, it seemed, and the pressure to get them to the season’s final game would fall squarely on Cousins.

A quarter of the way into the season, Cousins is doing his part. But he isn’t getting the kind of help that was expected, and the Vikings are faltering. Their record dropped to 1-2-1 with Thursday night’s 38-31 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, an entertaining game in which Cousins was terrific but the Minnesota defense had no answers for L.A. quarterback Jared Goff.

[Game summary: Rams 38, Vikings 31]

Cousins threw for 422 yards and three touchdowns on 36-for-50 passing, without an interception. But Goff was even better, connecting on 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, as the Rams upped their record to 4-0. Goff had a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Therein lies the problem for the Vikings. They led the league in total defense and scoring defense last season on their way to the NFC title game, which they lost at Philadelphia. They entered Thursday’s game ranked 10th in the NFL in total defense and 17th in scoring defense. And they’re certain to drop even further in the defensive rankings after the Rams rolled to 556 yards of total offense and put 38 points on the scoreboard through three quarters before being shut out in the final quarter.

[Football is changing. Bill Belichick doesn’t think the keys to winning ever will.]

Goff threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. His first-half touchdown passes included a 70-yard strike to Cooper Kupp and a 47-yarder to Brandin Cooks.

Yes, the Rams are sublime on offense. Goff developed into a franchise quarterback last season, as a second-year pro, after the arrival of Coach Sean McVay. Tailback Todd Gurley was runner-up in last season’s league MVP voting. The arrival of Cooks, the speedy wide receiver obtained in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, has revved things up even more.



Jared Goff had a perfect passer rating (158.3) Thursday night for the Rams (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

But the Vikings are supposed to be better than that on defense. Coach Mike Zimmer made his mark in this league as a defensive guru. This defense is not supposed to play like it played Thursday, even with the Rams recreating the “Greatest Show on Turf” exploits from the days when the franchise was in St. Louis, Mike Martz was dialing up the plays and Kurt Warner was delivering the passes to Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

All seemed well for the Vikings when they opened the season with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But they followed with a tie against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, even with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slowed by a knee injury. That gave way to an unsightly loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in which the Vikings trailed, 27-0, at halftime. Cousins and the offense came to play Thursday, but the defense struggled mightily. The Vikings have surrendered 94 points in their last three games.

[Eric Reid, who joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during national anthem, signed by Panthers]

The draining game against the Packers may have led to the dreadful first-half performance against the Bills. Being forced to travel to L.A. on a short work week wasn’t helpful.

The Vikings were in a foul mood, collectively, Thursday night. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and was still griping on the sideline, having been removed from the game, when Cooks caught his long touchdown pass. Wide receiver Adam Thielen threw an on-field temper tantrum, yelling at an official and gesturing emphatically, when he was ordered off the field to undergo a concussion evaluation. Zimmer vented his displeasure, and rightfully so, when the officials waved off a penalty on the Rams for an illegal block in the back during a long catch and run by Gurley.

The Vikings should be cranky. Cousins has 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season, and it’s not enough.

If there is a complaint about Cousins, it is his propensity for ill-timed turnovers. He had a would-be game-losing interception against the Packers wiped out by a questionable roughing-the-quarterback penalty called against Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews. And he was stripped of the football on a sack late in the fourth quarter Thursday night, and the Rams recovered the fumble to seal the outcome.

Even so, the Vikings are getting what they wanted from Cousins. They can’t say the same about their defense, and they need to pull things together soon if they want to keep their season of great expectations from unraveling.