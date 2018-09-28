

Bryce Love and Stanford will meet Notre Dame again. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

College football’s four-year playoff history offers up a couple truths easy to forget after a long offseason:

The playoff committee’s rankings generally aren’t worth paying attention to until after Thanksgiving.

Any one-loss power conference team is going to at least be in the conversation for a spot in the semifinals.

Such is the way of the world in a sport where only four teams enter the postseason with national title hopes and almost no one plays more than 13 games in a regular season. Yes, there’s plenty of permutations, but it isn’t nearly as complex as, say, a 68-team field with schools that have each played more than 30 games.

All of which is a preamble for observing that the week’s two blockbuster matchups — Ohio State-Penn State in Happy Valley and Stanford-Notre Dame in South Bend — aren’t necessarily win-or-else situations for any of the teams involved.

Of course, some can afford a stumble a little more than others.

[The college football games you need to watch this weekend]

Ohio State: The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) might have the best chance of the four to make a playoff run even with a loss this weekend. They’re on the road, so a close loss is easier to overlook. Just think back to two years ago, when Ohio State fell, 24-21, at Penn State, watched the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten and still got into the playoff field.

There’s no telling how much value the Buckeyes’ victory over TCU will hold come December, but quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Co. have had their way for four weeks. Given Ohio State’s next four opponents — Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Nebraska, with all but Purdue in Columbus — there’s a good chance Ohio State will roll into its Nov. 10 game at Michigan State with a 9-0 record if it wins Saturday.

But if it doesn’t, it still has its trip to East Lansing, its regular season finale against Michigan and possibly a Big Ten title game to bolster its stock. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes would benefit from a couple Penn State losses if it trips up this week.

Penn State: James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) survived a scare from Appalachian State in their opener, obliterated Pittsburgh and Kent State the next two weeks and then piled up points late at Illinois last week. They’re in a different spot than when they faced Ohio State two years ago; that Penn State team was 3-2.

A loss at home would hurt some, and it would also remove some needed wiggle room heading into a difficult five-week stretch: After coming off an open date to host Michigan State, the Nittany Lions will face Indiana (road), Iowa (home), Michigan (road, with the Wolverines rested from an open date) and Wisconsin (home).

Penn State may well get to 11-1 even with a loss Saturday, but the path there is arguably more challenging than Ohio State’s.

Stanford. The Cardinal (4-0) needed a wild comeback last week at Oregon just maintain its mulligan, and it isn’t lacking for road games where a stumble is plausible. Stanford still has to visit Arizona State, Washington and California during conference play.

Those games all represent opportunities to varying degrees — especially the Nov. 3 game in Seattle. Stanford probably has to win that game anyway to reach the Pac-12 title championship, but it still wouldn’t be a great idea (for playoff purposes) to fall short this week.

Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (4-0) would be taking a loss at home against maybe the best team they will face all year if they sputter against Stanford. That, on its own, might not be so bad. But things have happened beyond Notre Dame’s control that aren’t helpful.

Of what appeared to be their quality remaining opponents, Virginia Tech just lost at Old Dominion and lost quarterback Josh Jackson to injury; Northwestern struggled in September. Florida State is off to a 2-2 start and has largely underwhelmed. Same goes for Southern Cal.

About the only other team left on the Irish’s schedule on track to exceed expectations is Syracuse. That’s not what Notre Dame needs to construct a viable playoff argument at 11-1, regardless of who the one loss comes against. The Irish might need a high-end victory as much as anyone this week.

Beware the midafternoon

If ever there was a time on a college football Saturday when running some errands held some appeal this season, it would probably be the midafternoon window this week.

There are 18 games between FBS games scheduled to kick off after 1 p.m. and before 6 p.m. Only three of them — Baylor at Oklahoma (3:30, ABC); Coastal Carolina at Troy (3:30); and Southern Mississippi at Auburn (4, SEC Network) — feature two teams with winning records.

Which is not to say there aren’t subplots of note. Either Florida State or Louisville, which have both struggled offensively, will leave their matchup (3:30, ESPN2) with a 3-2 record. Kansas State (2-2) appears likely to stick with a quarterback switch against Texas (3:30, Fox Sports 1). Tennessee (2-2) makes what could well be a sobering trip to Georgia (3:30, CBS). And Nebraska looks to avoid only the second 0-4 start in program history (it dropped five in a row to begin 1945) when it plays host to Purdue (3:30, Big Ten Network).

Prepare the bubble wrap

Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence isn’t the best quarterback in the country (yet), though he’s crisply completed 39 of 60 passes for 600 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions in his first four games. But with erstwhile starter Kelly Bryant’s decision to transfer this week (and former top recruit Hunter Johnson’s departure for Northwestern after spring ball), Lawrence’s ability to remain on the field could prove vital to the Tigers’ title hopes.

Bryant’s exit leaves Clemson with four quarterbacks — two redshirt freshmen and two true freshmen. Lawrence’s backup, Chase Brice, has attempted eight career passes. The other two quarterbacks have yet to throw a pass at the college level.

That’s not to say Clemson’s championship chances are ruined if it needs to go further on its quarterback depth chart. Its certainty it could weather a situation like that has surely taken a dip.

[Transfer of power? NCAA’s redshirt rule gives players more options.]

Five games to watch

Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (Noon, ABC): Lawrence makes his first career start for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC), who were stunned at the Carrier Dome last year. Syracuse promptly fell apart and didn’t win another game the rest of the way, but it is 4-0 for the first time since 1991 behind QB Eric Dungey and an improved defense.

Florida at No. 23 Mississippi State (6 p.m., ESPN): Dan Mullen spent nearly a decade at Mississippi State, and now the first-year Florida coach brings the Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) to Starkville to face the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1). Florida hammered mistake-prone Tennessee last week, while Mississippi State fell, 28-7, to Kentucky.

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC): It’s not precisely the Big Ten East title game — Michigan and Michigan State will have a say in the race, too — but the winner will rightfully feel better about its chances of landing in Indianapolis the first Saturday of December.

[Ohio State deletes ‘Silence’ tweet ahead of game against Penn State]

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC): Two undefeated teams playing under the light, one of them is Notre Dame and amazingly it isn’t even the most high-profile game in the time slot. The Irish’s decision to turn to QB Ian Book last week at Wake Forest paid off immediately and cost the Demon Deacons’ defensive coordinator his job. Solving Stanford probably won’t be so easy.

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington (8:30 p.m., Fox): The much-improved Cougars (3-1) severely damaged Wisconsin’s national title hopes two weeks ago, and they opened the season by spoiling Kevin Sumlin’s debut at Arizona. Does a bounce-back season continue by effectively eliminating Washington (3-1) from playoff contention? BYU will need to find some offense against a Huskies team yielding just 12.8 points per game.

